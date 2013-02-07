UPDATE 2-Brazil inflation at highest monthly rate since 2005

* IPCA index rises 0.86 pct in January
* 12-month inflation edges up to 6.15 pct
* Food and beverage prices jump nearly 2 pct
* Cigarettes up more than 10 percent
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Brazil's inflation rose more
than expected in January at the fastest rate in nearly eight
years, piling pressure on the government as it struggles to
revive economic growth.
The country's benchmark IPCA consumer price index
rose 0.86 percent in January, the highest monthly
reading since April 2005, government data showed on Thursday.
Food and cigarettes were the main inflation drivers, though
analysts noted accelerating price rises for nearly three of
every four product categories. Core measures were also stronger
than in the same month a year ago, suggesting the recent
inflation spike is not likely to fade quickly.
The number highlights the challenge facing President Dilma
Rousseff, whose government has been trying to jump-start the
economy, following two years of mediocre growth, with a delicate
balance of record-low interest rates, a weaker currency and
looser budget policy.
Economic activity has shown little signs of recovery so far,
with manufacturing and business investment still lagging behind
growth in consumer spending.
Now, with 12-month inflation dangerously near the top end of
the official target, policymakers will have less leeway to
stimulate the economy and could even be forced to raise interest
rates later this year, analysts said.
"If inflation worsens in the next two or three months, that
can lead to a monetary tightening later," said Carlos Kawall,
chief economist at J.Safra, in Sao Paulo.
In the 12 months through January, inflation
rose to 6.15 percent, the highest reading in a year. The
government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance
margin of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
Brazil is alone in its struggle against inflation among the
largest market-friendly Latin American economies. Inflation has
subsided elsewhere in the region, such as in Mexico and Chile,
as a spike in global food prices fades.
Interest rate futures rose across the board in the
BM&FBovespa exchange, suggesting more bets on rate hikes.
The central bank cut interest rates ten straight times
through October 2012, to 7.25 percent, saying Brazil no longer
needed one of the highest borrowing costs in the world to tame
inflation. With low interest rates a top priority for President
Rousseff, the government has been trying to use other tools to
fight price rises, such as tax breaks.
A government-sponsored reduction in electricity power rates
prevented January inflation from reaching 1 percent, said Juan
Jensen, an economist with Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo.
It should also limit the monthly price rise in February,
though annual inflation is expected to remain above 6 percent -
and possibly even breach the target ceiling - by at least
mid-year, economists said.
The government is also mulling tax cuts on food staples,
Rousseff and Finance Minister Guido Mantega said recently. Such
measures will probably force the government to miss a key budget
target this year.
The January IPCA index had been expected to rise 0.84
percent, from an increase of 0.79 percent in December, according
to the median forecast of 31 economists surveyed by Reuters.
Forecasts for the rise ranged from 0.78 to 0.90 percent.
Personal expenses rose 1.55 percent from December; the
category includes cigarettes whose prices spiked 10.11 percent.
Food prices rose 1.99 percent.
Below is the result for each price category:
January December
- Food and beverages 1.99 1.03
- Housing -0.20 0.63
- Household articles 1.15 0.27
- Apparel -0.53 1.11
- Transport 0.75 0.75
- Health and personal care 0.73 0.40
- Personal expenses 1.55 1.60
- Education 0.35 0.19
- Communication -0.08 0.03
- IPCA 0.86 0.79