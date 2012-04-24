UPDATE 2-Brazil inflation gains steam in mid-April

* IPCA-15 index rises 0.43 pct, above 0.37 pct expectations

* Faster inflation may not prevent further rate cuts

* 12-month inflation at 5.25 pct, stable from end-March

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, April 24 Inflation in Brazil accelerated more than expected in the month to mid-April, an outcome that may not prevent the central bank from cutting interest rates to record lows but raises warning flags about the outlook for prices later this year.

Non-tradable services like rentals, hairdressing and housekeepers' salaries got more expensive, led by rising real wages as unemployment remains near record lows in the country's red-hot services sector.

Brazil's benchmark IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 5.25 percent in the 12 months to mid-April, below the 5.61 percent increase to mid-March but nearly stable from the 5.24 percent gain to the end of March, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

That could pose a challenge to policymakers as they aggressively cut borrowing costs to help struggling manufacturers, but analysts said the short-term impact of higher inflation on monetary policy is unclear given the central bank's recent focus on economic growth.

Brazil's central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 9 percent last week, just above an all-time low of 8.75 percent, and gave hints that more cuts might come.

Cutting one of the world's highest interest rates, a legacy from Brazil's 1980-90s battle against hyperinflation, is also a top priority for president Dilma Rousseff.

"If the central bank wants to adjust rates (lower), then it won't do that by August, it will do it right now. Later on, if it has to hike rates again, it will do so from a lower basis," Icap Brasil's chief economist Inês Filipa said, adding that a gloomy international backdrop may help offset the rise in domestic prices.

Analysts will now wait for the minutes of the central bank's meeting, to be released on Thursday, for clearer guidance on future monetary policy.

The bank, which targets an annual inflation rate of 4.5 percent, has said consumer prices will ease from a seven-year high of 6.5 percent in 2011 to its goal by the year-end. The bank has cut rates by 350 basis points since August.

The bank's inflation forecast is disputed by market analysts, who see inflation stabilizing at 5.1 percent this year and accelerating into 2013 as the economy gains power.

"Let's see who is right, the central bank or the market," said Alessandra Ribeiro, economist at the research firm Tendências Consultoria, in São Paulo.

The price index gained 0.43 percent in the month to mid-April, up from a 0.25 percent increase in the month to mid-March and above median market expectations for a 0.37 percent increase.

"Inflation dynamics are far from a soothing path," wrote Flavio Serrano, economist at Espírito Santo Investment Bank.

Personal expenses like hairdressing and housekeepers' salaries rose 1.43 percent, following a 0.60-percent gain in the previous release.

Brazil's record-low unemployment rate, one of the main pillars of Rousseff's stellar popularity, has turned housekeepers, once a centuries-old tradition even in middle-class urban families, into a relatively expensive luxury.

Housing prices also rose, led by rentals, which gained 0.82 percent, up from 0.45 percent in the month to mid-March. Renting a two-bedroom 60-square-meter apartment in Pinheiros, a middle-class neighborhood in Brazil's largest city São Paulo, costs around $1,000 per month.

Tobacco prices rose 5.56 percent after the government unveiled plans to increase taxes on cigarettes by May and led Souza Cruz, Brazil's largest tobacco company, to raise prices by an average 24 percent this month.

Food costs edged up 0.31 percent after an increase of 0.22 percent in the previous month. Transportation prices like gasoline and bus fares rose 0.05 percent, after rising 0.11 percent in the month to mid-March.

Education costs advanced 0.05 percent, from 0.51 percent in the preceding month-long period.