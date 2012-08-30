Brazil's IGP-M price index up 1.43 pct in August

SAO PAULO Aug 30 Brazil's broadest inflation
index, the IGP-M, rose 1.43 percent in August, up
from a 1.34 percent increase in July, the Getulio Vargas
Foundation research group said on Thursday.
The index was expected to increase 1.45 percent, according
to the median forecast of 16 economists polled by Reuters.
Estimates ranged from increases of 1.29 percent to 1.54 percent.
Analysts and investors closely monitor the IGP-M because it
provides a broad look at wholesale and consumer prices in Latin
America's largest economy. It also allows investors to watch
price trends in the construction industry.
The IGP-M typically appears ahead of Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price inflation data for the same month. The
government's statistics agency is due to release the IPCA for
August on Sep. 5.
The wholesale component of the IGP-M, which accounts for
about 60 percent of the overall index, rose 1.99 percent in
August, compared with an increase of 1.81 percent in the
previous month.
The consumer price component, which has a 30 percent
weighting in the index, rose 0.33 percent, compared with a 0.25
percent increase in July.
The construction costs index, which accounts for the rest of
the IGP-M, climbed 0.32 percent in August after a rise of 0.85
percent in the previous month.