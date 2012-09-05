UPDATE 1-Brazil August inflation up 0.41 pct, led by food prices

* Higher food prices were main drivers

* 12-month inflation rises to 5.24 pct

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 Higher food prices fueled Brazil's consumer inflation in August, moving the annual inflation rate further astray from the government's central inflation target, data from the official statistics agency IBGE showed on Wednesday.

Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.41 percent in August, in line with the median of analysts' forecasts for a rise of 0.40 percent.

The index had gained 0.43 percent in the previous month.

Trailing 12-month inflation rose to 5.24 percent, from 5.20 percent in the 12 months through July.

Analysts expect it to stay around that level through this year and accelerate to 5.5 percent next year, edging closer to the top end of the government's target, according to a weekly central bank survey.

The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The central bank chief, Alexandre Tombini, has been saying that inflation would eventually converge to the mid-point of the target range, but some analysts fear an expected rebound in economic activity and a recent spike in food costs may put consumer prices too close to missing the target next year.

Because of the mounting inflation risks, the central bank does not have much room left to trim interest rates, economists say. The median market expectation in a central bank survey projects a last 0.25 percentage point cut to 7.25 percent next month, after nine straight cuts over the past year.

The rise in food prices, caused by unfavorable weather in producer areas in Brazil and in the United States, was the main contributor to August's inflation.

Food prices rose 0.88 percent in August, IBGE said, slightly down from a gain of 0.91 percent in July.

Costs of healt care accelerated to a rise of 0.53 percent in August, up from a gain of 0.36 percent in July, on higher prices of medicines. Transportation prices rose 0.06 percent last month, following a decline of 0.03 percent in July.

Estimates for the IPCA increase in August ranged from 0.38 percent to 0.43 percent.