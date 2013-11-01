UPDATE 1-Goldman Sachs Brazil chief downplays sovereign risk downgrade

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Natalia Gomez
SAO PAULO Nov 1 Brazil faces no imminent risk
of losing its sovereign investment-grade debt ratings over the
next 18 months, Paulo Leme, chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
in Brazil, said on Friday.
He sees a solid economy in spite of inflation and exchange
rate volatility.
While not ruling out the risk for a potential rating action,
Leme said policies that enhance predictability and transparency
could reduce the likelihood of a downgrade or further outlook
revisions in the near-term.
Brazil is rated Baa2 by Moody's Investors Service and BBB by
Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings- the second-lowest
investment-grade rating.
Despite recent actions by Moody's and S&P, which lowered
their outlooks on Brazil's investment-grade ratings, "we are
facing no imminent economic problems...we're not in a
crisis-like mode," Leme said.
"What we need is to eliminate uncertainties and implement
policies that eliminate the risk of a downgrade," he added.
Earlier in October, Moody's lowered the outlook on Brazil's
Baa2 sovereign debt rating to "stable" from "positive," citing
the impact of years of low growth, flagging investment and
swelling debt.
Moody's and its peers have stressed that government debt
trends are deteriorating: Brazil's gross debt equals almost 60
percent of gross domestic product, compared with median ratios
of 45 percent for Baa2-rated countries.
Leme's remarks, made at an event sponsored by Brazil's
investment banking and mutual funds association Anbima, come
amid growing concerns that the country's economy is lagging
behind other emerging market countries.