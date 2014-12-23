Brazil's BNDES to cut share of govt subsidies in some loans

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 23 Brazil's state
development bank BNDES on Tuesday said it will reduce
the level of government subsidies in some of its corporate
loans, reinforcing government efforts to limit public spending
in coming years.
The bank, which is the country's largest provider of
corporate loans, will continue to index its loans to the
so-called TJLP rate to "priority" business sectors,
as well as small and medium-sized businesses, according to an
e-mailed statement.
Priority sectors include innovation, infrastructure,
renewable energy, mass transit, water and rail transportation,
sewage and public policy improvement, the statement said.
Other sectors, however, will see a combination of higher
spreads over TJLP rates and a reduction in the share of BNDES
funds granted to them at the TJLP rate.
After narrowly winning re-election in October, President
Dilma Rousseff has vowed to rein in spending to regain the trust
of investors in the once-booming economy and fend off a
potential credit downgrade.
Her government on Friday hiked the TJLP rate for the first
time in two years to 5.5 percent, a move that aims to reduce the
subsidies that have eroded the country's finances.
To make up for less subsidized lending, companies will need
to seek any additional financing at market rates, granted by
banks, BNDES said.
"BNDES will be stimulating a greater market presence in
long-term credit concession," the statement said. "The bank can
maintain its strong support for Brazilian businesses, sustaining
and growing investment while at the same time remaining aligned
with the government's aim to rationalize the use of resources."
Earlier this month BNDES president Luciano Coutinho said he
expects the government to slow contributions to the bank in 2016
and 2017.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Asher Levine; editing
by Andrew Hay)