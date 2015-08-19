Brazil Levy says bank loans to ailing sectors pose no major risk

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 19 Brazilian Finance
Minister Joaquim Levy said on Wednesday that plans by state-run
lenders to extend loans to ailing sectors of the economy are
designed to meet market demand and do not pose risk to the banks
or broader efforts to restore economic growth.
"The most special (credit) line is for (financing) public
transportation," Levy told reporters in Rio de Janeiro. "The
others are lines based on commercial interest. It's an
arrangement that does not pose major risks."
Shares of state-controlled Banco do Brasil sank 5
percent after the nation's largest bank by assets on Wednesday
pledged to extend 9 billion reais in credit to a "wide array of
productive sectors" affected by Brazil's economic downturn.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, writing by Walter Brandimarte
Editing by W Simon)