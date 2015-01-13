UPDATE 3-Brazil will not bail out electric utilities, Levy says

(Adds potential change to electricity loan terms)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Jan 13 The Brazilian government will
not give any extra funds to indebted power utilities this year
to avoid further harm to its finances, Finance Minister Joaquim
Levy said on Tuesday in another sign of fiscal restraint to
regain markets' trust.
Speaking at a breakfast meeting with reporters in Brasilia,
Levy also said that to bring electricity rates more in line with
reality, consumers should pay the rising prices caused by lower
output from hydroelectric power plants.
"Fare realism" will help consumers and companies better plan
for the future and ease the burden on strained government
coffers, Levy said.
Later in the day a government source told Reuters that
Brazil might also ask a group of banks that lent roughly 17.8
billion reais to electric distributors to extend the deadline
for repayment. If banks agree, that would help reduce the
urgency for distributors to raise rates this year, easing
short-term inflationary pressure.
Levy's comments on Tuesday reinforced a series of recent
belt-tightening measures meant to convince investors that
President Dilma Rousseff will move away from the interventionist
policies that have hurt confidence in Brazil's once-booming
economy.
To recover credibility in financial markets, Levy said the
government would have to cut spending and raise some taxes.
"This is a year of economic adjustment and rebalancing to
regain growth," said Levy, adding that any tax increase would
have a minimal impact on economic activity.
The Brazilian real rallied against the U.S. dollar on
Tuesday as investors cheered Levy's commitment to improving
Brazil's finances and debt rating.
Levy said bringing Brazil's gross debt to about 50 percent
of gross domestic product was "a positive long-term goal." He
said a decline in gross debt should help the country avoid a
credit downgrade.
Rating agencies have warned that Brazil, Latin America's
largest economy, could lose its coveted investment grade if the
government continues to spend heavily.
In March, Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil to BBB-minus,
the agency's lowest investment-grade rating.
Levy, a University of Chicago economist, said he did not yet
know whether he would sit on the board of state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, as his predecessor Guido
Mantega did.
He said he believed Petrobras would set fuel prices based on
business reasons, signaling a break with a recent policy of
suppressing gas prices to control inflation.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Franklin Paul, Lisa Von
Ahn and Meredith Mazzilli)