RPT - INSIGHT-Levy's Brazil austerity plan under growing fire in Congress

By Alonso Soto and Brian Winter
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO May 8 Brazil Finance
Minister Joaquim Levy's four-month-old austerity plan is
encountering growing resistance in Congress, as some legislators
say his policies may deepen a looming recession.
This week, leaders in President Dilma Rousseff's own
Workers' Party refused to pass a reduction in social welfare
benefits designed to save the government 9 billion reais ($2.9
billion) this year. Instead, the House of Deputies narrowly
passed a watered-down version of the bill that reduced the
measures' estimated savings by at least 2 billion reais.
Even though the Bovespa share index is up about 16 percent
since Levy took office, the unemployment rate is still rising
and so is the nation's primary deficit, raising questions about
whether his plan of budget cuts and tax increases will put
Brazil's finances in order after years of high deficits and
disappointing growth.
"(Levy) is shooting himself in the foot," Paulo Paim, a
senior Workers' Party senator who introduced many of the changes
in the watered-down bill, told Reuters. "I don't think these
measures will make us grow more in the future. They make the
recession worse."
Brazil's economy has been stagnant for most of the past four
years, and is expected to shrink 1.2 percent this year,
according to the average forecast of economists in a weekly
central bank poll. Rousseff's generous spending and tax breaks
in her first term left Brazil with an overall deficit of 7.8
percent of GDP in the 12 months through March, and contributed
to annual inflation currently at 8.2 percent, well above the
government's 4.5 percent target.
The time has come for Levy to show austerity "was in fact
necessary," Leonardo Picciani, the allied Brazilian Democratic
Movement Party's (PMDB) leader in the lower house, told Reuters.
"Once the house is in order, we need economic growth to come
back."
The finance ministry declined to comment. Levy has said the
government's "tremendous" austerity efforts will help the
economy start growing again later this year as confidence and
investment bounce back.
In the wake of the vote on the benefits-reduction bill, Levy
on Thursday called the budget deficit the "biggest risk" to
Brazil's stability. He urged Congress to quickly approve further
austerity measures or else "the costs will be higher."
Economists have warned that, without cuts, Brazil would face
an exodus of capital, higher borrowing costs for the government
and families, and a possible currency crisis.
On the other hand, other countries have tried to narrow
budget deficits at a time when economic activity is weakening,
and it hasn't worked out, either politically or economically.
"This is a path that has already been trodden by several
developed economies since the global financial crisis - and
their experience suggests that investors in Brazil should now
brace themselves for a series of missed targets for deficit
reduction," according to a note from Capital Economics, a
London-based consultancy.
DIFFERENT FROM 2003
Some pushback against unpopular measures was always
expected. Indeed, Brazil has been down this road before.
In 2003, then-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held off
protests from the left wing of the Workers' Party to push
spending cuts through Congress. The savings restored investor
confidence, and Brazil's economy boomed in ensuing years, helped
also by a surge in commodity prices.
This time, though, the challenge appears greater.
Unlike Lula, who was enormously popular, about two-thirds of
Brazilians express disapproval of Rousseff in polls as
unemployment rises and she deals with a corruption scandal at
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
The cuts themselves will also be deeper and longer-lasting.
Alberto Ramos, an economist at Goldman Sachs, said it will
likely be a "three-year process" to bring the primary surplus -
its budget balance minus debt interest payments - back to 3
percent of gross domestic product, the level he said is needed
to stop Brazil's gross debt from rising further.
Ramos warned the austerity drive "has yet to start in
earnest" - highlighted by the government's posting of a primary
surplus of just 239 million reais in March, well short of the
5.15 billion reais analysts had expected.
The primary deficit climbed to 0.70 percent of GDP in the 12
months through March, putting the 1.2 percent surplus target
Levy has set for 2015 in doubt.
Ramos said investors will likely give Levy the benefit of
the doubt, even if he misses the 2015 target, because of his
credibility as a budget expert and former banking executive.
But Rodrigo Almeida, a political analyst with consultancy
Barral M Jorge in Brasilia, said Congress will be much less
forgiving - and that the government's already strained coalition
of 19 parties could fracture.
"Unless things get better, the rats could start to abandon
the ship," Almeida said.
Wellington Moreira Franco, a long-time PMDB leader and
former aviation minister under Rousseff, told Reuters members of
his party were questioning why they should support austerity if
elements of the Workers' Party did not.
"We're going through a very deep political crisis," he said.
Meanwhile, unemployment has risen to a three-year high of
6.2 percent in March, while recent teacher strikes in the states
of Parana and Sao Paulo have highlighted the strain of tight
budgets on everyday Brazilians.
Overall, Ramos said investors are "suspicious" of whether
Levy will have the support needed to be effective, especially
with another round of belt-tightening likely to occur by late
this year.
"Do they have the degree of conviction and resilience to
stick for this as long as it's needed? We don't know," he said.
($1 = 3.03 reais)
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione and Anthony Boadle;
Editing by John Pickering)