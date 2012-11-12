版本:
Brazil economy may grow above 4 pct in 2013 - Mantega

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 12 The Brazilian economy could grow more than 4 percent in 2013 as investment picks up after the government gave about 45 billion reais ($21.95 billion) in tax breaks to businesses this year, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said Monday.

