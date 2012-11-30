Brazil to continue stimulus after weak GDP data, says Mantega

SAO PAULO Nov 30 The Brazilian government will enact more stimulus measures in the coming weeks, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday, after data showed surprisingly weak economic growth in the third quarter.

Still, the Brazilian economy is accelerating in the fourth quarter as manufacturing gains speed, Mantega told reporters in Sao Paulo.

He predicted the economy will grow 4 percent in 2013.

Disappointing growth in the third quarter is piling pressure on President Dilma Rousseff to make deeper structural reforms and adding to worries about the global slowdown.