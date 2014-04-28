UPDATE 1-Brazil's Mantega sees economy growing 2.3 pct in 2014

(Adds quote, details, context on ethanol industry)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazil's economy will post
steady growth in 2014, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on
Monday, as the country takes advantage of an improving global
economic outlook.
Brazil's economy should grow 2.3 percent this year, Mantega
said at an event in Sao Paulo, the same growth rate it posted in
2013.
The number is more optimistic than the median 1.65 growth
estimate in a central bank poll of economists released Monday.
In February Brazil's government said it was working with a
growth estimate of 2.5 percent for the year.
Mantega said Brazil is "prepared for the current global
economic rebound," and that he sees emerging economies growing
faster than the majority of developed economies.
He said inflationary pressure would persist in April but
that inflation, currently at 6.15 percent, would be at its
lowest in May and June.
Responding to a question about the country's troubled
ethanol industry, Mantega said, "We cannot raise prices just to
benefit the sector," pointing to a number of financing
privileges enjoyed by cane growers.
Mantega, who is also chairman of the board of state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, has prevented
Petrobras, as the company is known, from raising gasoline and
diesel prices in line with world prices.
As a result, ethanol has become a more expensive fuel option
than gasoline in most of Brazil. It also helped lead the
government to temporarily cut the legal amount of ethanol in gas
blends, further hurting demand for the sugar-cane-based fuel.
