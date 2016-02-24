UPDATE 3-Moody's surprises with two-notch Brazil rating cut

(Adds Moody's analyst comments and possible long-term market
impact)
By Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres
BRASILIA Feb 24 Moody's Investors Service on
Wednesday became the third major rating agency to downgrade
Brazil's debt to junk, cutting its rating by two notches to Ba2
as the former emerging market star sinks deeper into its worst
recession in decades.
Moody's said the outlook for Brazil's rating was revised to
negative due to the prospect of further deterioration in its
debt ratios as well as the risk of further external shocks.
Rivals Standard & Poor's and Fitch stripped Brazil of its
investment grade rating last year. Moody's two-notch downgrade
places its rating at the same level as S&P, which cut Brazil
further into junk territory last week.
The latest downgrade is a blow to President Dilma Rousseff,
who is under pressure to relax an austerity drive and stimulate
economic growth as she seeks to survive impeachment proceedings.
The government said Moody's decision did not alter its
commitment to reducing a fiscal deficit that topped 10 percent
of gross domestic product last year. Treasury officials also
said they did not expect the move to trigger an exodus of
foreign capital.
Moody's analyst Samar Maziad told Reuters the two-notch
downgrade was an uncommon decision but reflected the magnitude
of the deterioration of Brazil's finances, which has been
exacerbated by ongoing political paralysis.
Brazil's progress in shoring up its finances would be slow
and growth anemic for the next two to three years, Moody's said.
It warned that government debt would likely top 80 percent of
GDP within three years.
The political environment, including ongoing efforts to
impeach Rousseff, would complicate attempts to reduce the fiscal
deficit and implement economic reforms, the ratings agency said.
"For us uncertainty is not positive ... and this uncertainty
is reflected in the outlook," Maziad said.
The downgrade could exert further downward pressure on
Brazil's currency and prompt investors to exit an economy that
only four years ago was growing above 4.0 percent annually. The
Bovespa stock index closed down 1 percent on Wednesday,
amid weakening international equity markets.
TWO NOTCH DOWNGRADE A SURPRISE
Investors said while a Moody's downgrade had been widely
expected, the size of the two-notch move came as a surprise.
"We are moving ever further away from investment grade and
that will mean Brazilian assets are going to remain as junk for
a lot longer, delaying an economic recovery even further," said
Pablo Stipanicic Spyer, head of operations at Mirae Asset Wealth
Management in Brazil.
The impact of the downgrade on Brazilian markets will likely
be limited as most funds with investment restrictions dropped
local assets after the other two rival agencies cut the
country's rating to junk last year, analysts say.
Brazil is struggling with what is expected to be its worst
recession since at least 1901, following a mix of fiscal
largesse and interventionist policies during Rousseff's first
term in office which zapped investors' confidence.
Rousseff, a left-leaning economist, is considering measures
to bolster the economy without abandoning austerity efforts that
include tax increases and spending cuts, aides said.
Many analysts, however, doubt she can spur growth without
incurring fiscal costs that threaten to widen the deficit.
The Brazilian economy likely contracted nearly 4 percent
last year and is expected to drop again by more than 3 percent
this year, the worst back-to-back annual declines on record.
Even with the economy shrinking, inflation surged more than
10 percent in 2015, to its highest level in more than a decade.
Impeachment proceedings against Rousseff for allegedly
violating the country's budget laws will likely delay the
approval of austerity measures and other reforms to shore up the
country's finances.
