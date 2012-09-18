Brazil officials give conflicting signals on interest rates

* Finance minister says no need to raise rates in 2013
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Sept 18 Top Brazilian economic
policymakers are giving conflicting signals over the direction
of interest rates in Latin America's largest economy, which may
generate some confusion among market players.
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini, speaking before a
Senate committee last Wednesday, signaled that the benchmark
Selic rate may stay at an all-time low for some time. However,
he also suggested that the bank could eventually be forced to
raise rates to contain inflation, saying the Selic "will have
increases and reductions in the future."
Four days later, Finance Minister Guido Mantega publicly
defended a conflicting view, telling a Brazilian newspaper he
sees "no need to raise rates" next year as inflation remains
under control.
Mantega's remarks caused unease within the central bank,
which has de facto autonomy to set monetary policy without
political interference. In response, an official with the
government's economic team called Reuters on Tuesday to say that
the central bank would not hesitate to hike rates if inflation
were to rise above the 6.5 percent ceiling of the official
target range.
"If inflation does not follow the expected path, climbs
above the target, make no mistake, interest rates will go up,"
said the official, who asked for anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
The exchange highlights the pressure Brazil's central bank
faces under the administration of President Dilma Rousseff to
keep the Selic at the current record low of 7.5 percent for a
prolonged period of time.
Tombini, who took over as head of the bank in January 2011,
has been criticized by some economists for bowing to Rousseff's
calls to aggressively slash interest rates even as inflation
rises above the 4.5 percent center of the target range.
Tombini, a U.S.-educated economist, has trimmed 500 basis
points off the Selic since August of last year, leading one of
the most aggressive easing cycles among major emerging-market
economies.
After shocking markets with the surprise rate cut in August
2011, Tombini was vindicated when the local economy slowed
sharply and the European debt crisis worsened.
However, some market economists say he may have exaggerated
with the extent of the cuts, threatening to leave inflation at
the upper half of the official target range for years to come.
"I think you will see some elements of inflation targeting
compromised. In fact, I think they have been already
compromised," said Kathryn Rooney Vera, a strategist with
Bulltick Capital Markets in Miami.
"I think there is a push-and-pull" between the Finance
Ministry and central bank, she added, saying that "the tendency
is to try to keep rates low for as long as humanly possible."
The central bank has signaled it may cut the Selic one last
time in October after annual inflation reversed its downward
trend in July and quickened on a surge in food prices.
Annual inflation rose to 5.24 percent in August from a near
two-year low of 4.92 percent in June.
Yields on interest rate futures contracts on Tuesday
indicated that investors expect the bank to cut the rate by 25
basis points at its next meeting. The yield on the rate futures
contract due in January 2013, the most widely traded in
São Paulo's BM&F commodities and futures exchange, rose 14 basis
points to 7.32 percent.
The yield on the rate contract future due in October 2013
shows the rate climbing again to 7.56 percent, meaning
traders predict the Selic to rise again next year.