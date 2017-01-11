UPDATE 3-Brazil surprises with aggressive rate cut to rescue economy

(Adds Temer and analysts' comments, bank inflation forecasts)
By Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA Jan 11 Brazil surprised markets with a
larger-than-expected interest rate cut on Wednesday, as the
worst recession in Brazilian history threatens to stretch into a
third year.
In a unanimous vote, the central bank's nine-member monetary
policy committee, known as Copom, decided to cut its benchmark
Selic rate by 75 basis points to 13.00 percent
after two straight cuts of 25 basis-points each.
An overwhelming majority of analysts had expected a rate cut
of 50 basis points with only a few predicting a more aggressive
monetary easing that brought rates to a near two-year low.
The surprise decision could help President Michel Temer
breathe new life into the economy amid lingering political
tensions, following last year's impeachment of President Dilma
Rousseff, and a corruption investigation involving his own
party.
In its post-meeting statement, the bank said it had
considered a 50 basis points cut but decided to frontload the
monetary easing as widespread disinflation and a halting
recovery called for more aggressive action.
"The extension of the cycle and possible revisions of the
pace of easing will continue to depend on inflation forecasts
and expectations," said the bank, pointing to evidence that the
recovery could take longer and be more gradual than expected.
In an unusual statement following the decision, Temer said
the drop in rates showed the conditions for a recovery were in
place and that there was room for more rate cuts.
The recession, the worst in Brazilian history, has left
millions unemployed and bankrupted hundreds of companies,
raising pressure on central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn to lower
rates, which rank among the world's highest.
The sharp slowdown in inflation, which ended 2016 below the
6.5 percent target ceiling after starting the year at double
digits, paved the way for the central bank to slash rates.
In its statement, the bank lowered its 2017 inflation
forecast to 4 percent, below the 4.5 percent midpoint of the
official target. For 2018, it sees inflation slowing further to
3.4 percent.
REMAIN AGGRESSIVE
The bank will likely maintain an aggressive pace of rate
cuts for at least its next two meetings as a disappointing
recovery of the once-booming economy will keep dragging down
inflation, analysts said.
"The Copom will likely take advantage of the more favorable
inflation outlook to quickly ease monetary policy," Jankiel
Santos, chief economist with Haitong, an investment bank in Sao
Paulo. "The chances of a single-digit Selic rate by the end of
this year have grown a lot."
Annual inflation slowed to 6.29 percent in 2016, down from
an increase of 10.67 percent in the previous year with inflation
in the service industry starting to ease after some past
resistance.
The bank's decision was applauded by business groups that
for years have called for lower rates to jump-start activity.
Shortly after the rate decision, Brazil's No. 2 private bank
Bradesco and biggest lender, state-run Banco do
Brasil, announced they were going to cut rates to be
more in line with the Selic.
Still, a more robust recovery will remain elusive, according
to some economists.
"This is an aggressive easing cycle. But political
uncertainty is limiting the recovery in investments, and the
fact that the labor market is very deteriorated is hindering the
recovery in consumption," said Juan Jensen, partner with E4
consultancy.
Temer, who took over the presidency last year after
Rousseff's dismissal, is expected to rely on rate cuts as a
fiscal crisis limits his ability to provide other stimulus.
If Temer succeeds in passing a reform to slash pension
benefits, which represent nearly half of the country's
expenditures before debt-servicing costs, interest rates could
fall further, government officials have said.
The median Reuters poll forecast for the Selic rate at the
end of 2017 stood at 10 percent in the poll, with estimates
varying between 9 percent and 11.25 percent.
