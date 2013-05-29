UPDATE 3-Brazil opts for steeper interest rate hike to curb inflation

* Central bank raises Selic rate by 50 bps
* Bold hike comes even after weak GDP print in Q1
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, May 29 Brazil's central bank raised
its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday to 8 percent from 7.5
percent, stepping up the pace of a tightening cycle to battle
high inflation even as Latin America's largest economy struggles
with slow growth.
The bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, voted
unanimously to hike its Selic rate by 50 basis
points, undeterred by disappointing first quarter growth.
The decision comes as a surprise to most market traders who
shifted their bets in favor a milder 25-basis-points hike after
weaker-than-expected economic growth data earlier in the day.
In a short statement, the bank said the "decision will
contribute to lowering inflation and ensuring that the trend
continues next year."
The steeper hike could help the central bank and its chief
Alexandre Tombini regain some of its lost credibility to fight
inflation and ease high inflation expectations that some fear
could halt much-needed investment and erode consumption.
"Excellent, we welcome the move. It helps the central bank
regain its credibility and anchor inflation expectations," said
Alberto Ramos, economist with Goldman Sachs in New York. "Well
done all across. Consistent message and unanimous decision."
Brazil's economy fell short of forecasts once again in the
first quarter, growing just 0.6 percent from the previous
quarter. The weak data increased the likelihood of the third
straight year of sub-par growth, underscoring Brazil's struggle
to return to the boom years of the past decade.
The GDP reading put added pressure on Tombini, who faces the
difficult task of taming inflation without tripping up an
economic rebound that is taking longer than expected to
materialize.
President Dilma Rousseff, a pragmatic leftist who is up for
re-election next year, has sought to resurrect Brazil's economy
with a flurry of stimulus packages, cheap credit and tax breaks
for targeted industries. A prolonged tightening cycle, however,
could make it harder for the economy to kick into higher gear.