UPDATE 4-Brazil opts for steeper interest rate hike to curb inflation

* Central bank raises Selic rate by 50 bps, surprises market
* Steep hike comes after weak GDP print in Q1
* Decision was unanimous, bank used bold language
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, May 29 Brazil's central bank raised
its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday to 8 percent from 7.5
percent, stepping up the pace of a tightening cycle to battle
high inflation as Latin America's largest economy struggles with
slow growth.
The bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, voted
unanimously to hike its Selic rate by 50 basis
points. The decision followed disappointing first quarter growth
that prompted markets to price in a milder 25-basis-point
increase.
In a short statement, the bank said the "decision will
contribute to lowering inflation and ensuring that the trend
continues next year."
The bank removed previous references to "caution" in future
decisions, indicating that policymakers could continue to
deliver aggressive rate hikes to stem a surge in prices.
The steeper hike could help the central bank and its chief
Alexandre Tombini regain some of its lost credibility to fight
inflation and ease high inflation expectations that some fear
could halt much-needed investment and erode consumption.
"Excellent, we welcome the move. It helps the central bank
regain its credibility and anchor inflation expectations," said
Alberto Ramos, economist with Goldman Sachs in New York. "Well
done all across. Consistent message and unanimous decision."
Brazil is one of the few major world economies currently
raising interest rates as strong demand, high production costs
and infrastructure bottlenecks keep inflation closer to the
upper end of an already high official target range.
Tombini had signaled he may step up the tightening cycle,
dropping previous references to "cautious" rate hikes and
instead adopting more incisive language, saying the central bank
will "do what is necessary, in a timely manner" to slow
inflation.
Brazil's economy fell short of forecasts once again in the
first quarter, growing just 0.6 percent from the previous
quarter. The weak data increased the likelihood of the third
straight year of sub-par growth, underscoring Brazil's struggle
to return to the boom years of the past decade.
The GDP reading put added pressure on Tombini, who faces the
difficult task of taming inflation without undermining an
economic rebound that is taking longer than expected to
materialize.
A sharp weakening of the local currency, the real, on
Wednesday raised fears of more inflationary pressures ahead as
imports become more expensive.
President Dilma Rousseff, a pragmatic leftist who is up for
re-election next year, has sought to resurrect Brazil's economy
with a flurry of stimulus packages, cheap credit and tax breaks
for targeted industries. A prolonged tightening cycle, however,
could make it harder for the economy to kick into higher gear.
The last time the central bank raised the Selic by half a
percentage point was in January of 2011 when a newly inaugurated
Rousseff raced to tame a surge in activity that led the economy
to grow 7.5 percent the previous year.
Also new to the job as head of the central bank, Tombini
raised rates by an extra 125 basis points before abruptly
reversing course in August of 2011.
Since then economic activity seemed to be the main focus of
the administration with the central bank slashing the Selic by
525 basis points as the Brazilian economy nose dived to grow
only 0.9 percent in 2012.
CLOUDY INFLATION OUTLOOK
Even after all those rate cuts, the recovery failed to fully
materialize while inflation has come back with force after a
brief reprieve in 2012.
In May, annual inflation eased slightly after briefly
piercing the official target range ceiling of 6.5 percent.
Inflation is expected to remain high in coming years in a
country scarred by bouts of hyperinflation less than two decades
ago.
Naggingly high inflation threatens to foil Rousseff's
crusade to shore up the once-booming Brazilian economy before
her bid for a second term in office next year.
If price expectations recede following the steep rate hike,
the central bank could be tempted to end the tightening cycle at
its next meeting on July 10, some economists say.
"The statement implies that if inflation starts a downward
trend in the 45 days before the next Monetary Policy Committee,
the rate can stay at 8 percent," said Newton Rosa, chief
economist with Sulamerica Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
Annual inflation slowed to 6.46 percent in the month to
mid-May, just a shade below the target range ceiling of 6.5
percent but way above the bank's self-proclaimed target of 4.5
percent. The bank's own projections put inflation above 4.5
percent until the first quarter of 2015.
High inflation has forced Brazil to run counter to emerging
markets from Mexico to Poland where central banks have slashed
rates to stimulate domestic activity as the global economy
remains lackluster.