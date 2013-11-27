UPDATE 3-Brazil raises interest rate back to double digits

* Central bank raises Selic to 10 pct, highest in over a
year
* Double-digit Selic a setback for President Rousseff
* Bank signals it may slow pace of rate hikes, focus on
growth
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Nov 27 Brazil raised interest rates on
Wednesday for the sixth straight time, ending a short-lived era
of single-digit borrowing costs that failed to reignite Latin
America's largest economy and instead fed inflation.
The central bank's monetary policy committee, known as
Copom, unanimously raised its Selic to 10 percent
from 9.50 percent -- its highest level since March of 2012. All
but two of the 62 analysts polled by Reuters last week expected
the bank to hike rates by half a percentage point for the fifth
straight time after a quarter percentage point increase in
April.
The bank removed from its decision statement a previous
reference to monetary policy setting inflation on a declining
trend for next year. Analysts saw that as a sign the bank may
slow the pace of future rate hikes.
"With the changes in the statement, the bank signals it has
become more data dependent to decide between a 25 and a
50-basis-point hike in the next meeting," said Mauricio Molan,
chief economist with Santander Brasil.
The removal of the word inflation in the statement was
interpreted by some economists to mean the bank was now going to
shift its focus to future activity, which has struggled to pick
up.
"Continuing the adjustment of the benchmark interest rate,
begun at the April 2013 meeting, Copom decided unanimously to
raise the Selic rate to 10 percent per annum, without bias," the
bank said in the statement of its last rate-setting meeting of
the year.
Brazil has the highest interest rates among major economies
and is one of the few countries in the world still boosting
borrowing costs. Other emerging-market countries such as Mexico
and Poland are slashing borrowing costs to cope with an
international economic slowdown.
Brazil's return to double-digit rates is a political
setback for President Dilma Rousseff, who made cheaper credit a
key economic goal of her government. The Selic stood at 10.75
percent when she took office in 2011.
After raising rates early in her term, the central bank
aggressively slashed the Selic to a record low 7.25 percent in
October 2012. The government hoped the cuts would usher in a new
era of cheap borrowing and sustained economic growth.
Lower rates failed to speed up the economy, which was held
back by another historical drag on Brazilian growth - high
inflation. The central bank was forced to change course and
raised the benchmark rate by 2.75 percentage points since April
to try to bring annual consumer price increases back to the 4.5
percent center of its target range.
The bank is expected to raise interest rates at least one
more time next year to bring the Selic to 10.50 percent,
according to economists polled by the central bank. Its next
meeting is on Jan. 15.
Some economists say the bank needs to be bolder and raise
rates back to 11 or 12 percent to effectively bring inflation
down to the center of the target of 4.5 percent plus or minus
two percentage points.
The central bank has raised rates much more than expected
this year, regaining some of its credibility as an inflation
fighter.
The government is struggling to convince markets it is ready
to control spending to help fight inflation and avoid a possible
sovereign downgrade next year. Service-industry costs are also
rising and government-controlled prices such as bus fares and
fuel prices are expected to increase.
Those sources of price pressures have kept private inflation
expectations high for next year.
HIGH INFLATION
Annual inflation climbed less than expected in mid-November,
but remains well above the center of the target and is under
pressure from rising food prices. The IPCA-15 consumer price
index rose 5.78 percent in the 12 months to
mid-November.
Investors are paying close attention to an expected increase
in fuel prices this year. State-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA has sustained heavy losses by keeping
fuel prices below world market levels to help the government
contain inflation.
The economy may have actually contracted slightly in the
third quarter from the previous quarter, some economists
predict. That would be evidence of the erratic pace of an
economy expected to grow 2.5 percent this year. It grew 7.5
percent in 2010, its most in a quarter century.
Another immediate risk to the economy lies in the hands of
the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday started to review a
controversial savings accounts case that could cost banks more
than 100 billion reais ($44 billion) and contract credit. A
decision is expected for early next year.
Higher interest rates and an expected withdrawal of U.S.
monetary stimulus could slow the economy in 2014, when Rousseff
is expected to run for another four-year term. Economists see
growth of only 2.1 percent in 2014.