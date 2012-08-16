UPDATE 1-Brazil retail sales jump unexpectedly in June

* Sales rise 1.5 pct from May vs forecast of 0.3 pct drop

* Broader index soars 6.1 pct from May on strong car sales

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 Retail sales in Brazil jumped unexpectedly in June from May, exceeding all forecasts in a Reuters poll, boosted by a surprise gain in supermarket sales.

Retail sales volumes rose 1.5 percent in June from May , government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, defying expectations for a 0.3 percent drop, which was the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

The most upbeat of 24 analysts polled by Reuters expected sales to gain 0.75 percent.

Many analysts expected a fall in retail sales as leading indicators pointed to a drop in supermarket sales, which make up more than a half of Brazil's retail sales index. But supermarket sales rose 0.8 percent in June from May, the IBGE said.

A broader measure that includes sales of motor vehicles and building materials soared 6.1 percent in June from May after the government offered tax breaks to boost car sales.

June's retail sales rose 9.5 percent from the year-earlier period, the IBGE added, more than the 6.5 percent median estimate in the Reuters poll. Forecasts ranged from a gain of 5.5 percent to 8.7 percent.

IBGE also revised upward the rise in May retail sales from a year earlier to 8.3 percent, compared with a previously reported 8.2 percent.