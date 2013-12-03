Brazil's 2012 economic growth revised up to 1 percent

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
SAO PAULO Dec 3 Brazil's 2012 economic growth was revised up to 1.0 percent from a previously reported 0.9 percent, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.
The revision, which was widely expected, was partly the result of a change in the way the IBGE calculates growth in the services sector.
Quarterly growth rates, as gauged versus the immediately preceding quarter, were also revised. Brazil expanded 1.8 percent in the second quarter and remained flat in the first quarter of 2013, from previously reported growth rates of 1.5 and 0.6 percent, respectively.
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.