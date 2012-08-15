版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 15日 星期三 22:15 BJT

Rousseff says Brazil needs to lower costs to stimulate economy

SAO PAULO Aug 15 Brazil needs to lower business costs to boost competitiveness, President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday, unveiling a series of measures aimed at attracting much-needed private investment into the nation's creaky infrastructure.

