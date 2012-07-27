Brazil's Rousseff pledges more economic stimulus shortly

LONDON, July 27 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff said on Friday her government will unveil more measures
to stimulate the economy in August and September, including
investments in ports, airports, railroads and highways.
Speaking to journalists in London, where she is attending
the opening of the Olympic games, Rousseff anticipated Brazil
will grow at a faster rate in coming months, despite the impact
of the global economic crisis.
Brazil, which will host the World Cup in 2014 and the
Olympic games in 2016, has been struggling to ramp up its
infrastructure as its economy grinds to a near halt.
After strong growth of 7.5 percent in 2010, the economy grew
by just 2.7 percent in 2011. This year, economists are
forecasting growth of as low as 1.5 percent.