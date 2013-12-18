版本:
Brazil's Rousseff to make payroll tax exemptions permanent

BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday that a policy to exempt corporate payrolls from taxes will be "permanent."

Rousseff, speaking to reporters at an event in Brasilia, said that her administration miscalculated the impact of the global financial crisis.

