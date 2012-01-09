UPDATE 1-Economists trim Brazil inflation forecast for 2012

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
* Analysts trim inflation forecast for sixth week
* Growth, Selic rate forecasts kept unchanged in survey
* Suggests less pessimistic outlook for economy
* Comes after gov't met inflation goal for 8th year
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Helio Barboza
SAO PAULO, Jan 9 Economists cut forecasts for Brazil's year-end inflation for a sixth consecutive week but held growth predictions, a central bank survey showed, suggesting concerns about a slowdown in Latin America's biggest economy are easing.
According to Monday's Focus survey, the forecast for inflation this year fell to 5.31 percent in the week ended on Jan. 6 from 5.32 percent the prior week. The survey, which forecasts key economic indicators for as many as 24 months, did not yet offer an estimate for inflation at the end of 2013.
Economists kept unchanged their estimates for economic growth this year, after slashing them regularly for the past two months. Most analysts expect Brazil's economy to struggle in the first half until fiscal and monetary stimuli bear fruit from July on.
Growth estimates were unchanged at 3.30 percent, while those for the level of Brazil's benchmark Selic overnight interest rate stood at 9.50 percent for a third straight week.
Inflation, which last year ended at the ceiling of the central bank's official target range, is likely to accelerate moderately in January, the Focus poll showed, as are other broader price indexes widely followed by market participants.
The inflation rate will likely end this month at a median 0.52 percent, according to the survey's top five forecasting firms. For the 12 months ending on Jan. 6, 2013, inflation will likely be 5.38 percent.
Consumer prices rose 6.50 percent last year. The central bank has met the inflation target for the past eight years.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines declined in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar at national conclave on mines and minerals 2017 in New Delhi. 11:30 am: India Ratings briefs media on macroeconomic