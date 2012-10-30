版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 21:24 BJT

Brazil to meet fiscal target with deductions -central bank

BRASILIA Oct 30 Brazil's government will likely meet its 2012 fiscal target by deducting some expenditures, the central bank's head of economic research Tulio Maciel said on Tuesday, suggesting that aggressive economic stimulus would compromise a budget target as it did in 2010.

