Brazil to extend tax discount on car sales -report

BRASILIA, June 27 Brazil's government will
extend a tax discount on car sales beyond next month in the
latest attempt to help a key industrial sector and avoid job
losses, a local newspaper reported on Friday.
The IPI tax on automobiles will remain at its current
reduced levels for an indefinite period beyond July 1, when it
was scheduled to go up, Valor Economico said.
A Finance Ministry spokesman was not immediately available
to comment on the report.
Brazil is a key base of operations for automakers that
include Italy's Fiat SpA, Germany's Volkswagen AG
and U.S.-based General Motors Co and Ford
Motor Co.
Global carmakers, whose local factories account for a fifth
of Brazil's industrial output, have been furloughing workers and
offering buyouts as they struggle with excess capacity and
plunging consumer confidence. Employment in the industry was
down 2.8 percent in May from a year earlier.
The tax discount extension is the latest in more than two
dozen failed attempts over the last three years to strengthen
Latin America's largest economy, which has suffered with high
labor costs and falling business confidence.
Earlier this month, Brazil announced measures including
subsidized lending and tax credits to exporters of manufactured
goods. Previous tax cuts and cheap loans have reduced tax
revenues, leading the country to miss key fiscal goals in 2012
and 2013.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)