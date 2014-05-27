Brazil government to prolong payroll tax breaks -Embraer exec

BRASILIA May 27 The Brazilian government will prolong payroll tax breaks for some sectors, a senior executive with planemaker Embraer said on Tuesday, in a move to extend benefits to businesses that are quickly losing confidence in the economy.

President Dilma Rousseff has granted payroll tax breaks to 56 sectors that range from shoemakers to airplane manufacturers in a bid to jump start an economy that has slowed sharply in the last three years.

The head of defense for Embraer, Jackson Schneider, told reporters after leaving a meeting with Rousseff that the government was going to extend the tax breaks. He indicated that the tax breaks will be permanent. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)