版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 26日 星期三 00:45 BJT

Brazil plans tax hikes to help power distributors

BRASILIA, March 25 Brazil plans to hike taxes on some imports and consumer goods to raise around 4 billion reais ($1.73 billion) to help the country's struggling electricity distributors, a government official said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month the government pledged an extra 4 billion reais to help energy distributors paying record-high electricity prices after a severe drought curbed hydro-electric output.

With an increase in subsidies and a drop in tax revenues eroding the country's finances, Standard & Poor's cut Brazil's debt rating on Monday, a major blow to President Dilma Rousseff as she prepares to run for re-election in October.

Her administration has promised to rein in spending, but economists say rising energy subsidies will make it difficult for the government to meet its fiscal savings goal this year.

The country's federal tax agency deputy chief Luiz Fernando Teixeira said the government is studying raising taxes on beer, sodas and other drinks as well as cosmetics and some imported goods to come up with extra revenue.

The federal government collected 83.13 billion reais in taxes in February, official data showed earlier on Tuesday, up 3.44 percent from the previous year, but below market expectations for an intake of 86 billion reais. ($1 = 2.3092 Brazilian reals) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; writing by Alonso Soto; editing by Andrew Hay)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐