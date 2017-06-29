FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Brazil's main policy body holds BNDES key interest rate unchanged
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 晚上9点43分 / 1 天前

Brazil's main policy body holds BNDES key interest rate unchanged

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Monetary Council (CMN) kept the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans unchanged at 7 percent per year after a meeting on Thursday, the Finance Ministry said.

The CMN, Brazil's highest economic body comprised of the finance and planning ministers and central bank president, said the TJLP rate will remain at 7 percent during the third quarter. The rate was cut by 0.5 percentage point in March, the first reduction since December 2012. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; writing by Marcelo Teixeira, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below