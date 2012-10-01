UPDATE 2-Brazil trade surplus shrinks on weaker commodity prices

* Trade surplus $2.557 bln in September vs $3.072 bln yr ago

* Global slowdown has hit export volumes, prices

* Drop in iron ore prices hurts exports in September

* Weak domestic economy, higher duties keep a lid on imports

By Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni

BRASILIA, Oct 1 Brazil trade surplus n arrowed for the sixth straight month to $ 2.557 billion in September, of ficial data showed o n Monday, a s a slowing global economy und ermined p rices of the co mmodity powerhouse's k ey exports.

Although it was the second highest surplus this year the result was below the $3.072 billion posted in September of last year and expectations of a $2.7 billion surplus, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

A fall in both volume and prices of exports such as iron ore and sugar has weighed on Brazil's trade surplus this year, causing the government to forecast zero growth in exports at best. Last month, Brazilian officials lowered their 2012 exports forecast to around $256 billion from $264 billion.

Tatiana Prazeres, foreign trade secretary at Brazil's Trade Ministry, told reporters that an increase in the sales of manufactured products abroad somewhat offset a drop in iron o r e exports in September.

The price of iron ore with 62 percent iron content averaged $99.50 per ton n e in the Chinese spot market in September, down from $107.80 in August and $177.23 in September of last year, according to Thomson Reuters prices .

The fall in the global price of iron ore has cost Brazil $6.7 billion in export revenue between January and September of this year, Prazeres said. Brazil is the world's No 2 producer of iron or e after Australia and Rio de Janeiro-based Vale is the largest producer and exporter of the metal, the main ingredient in steel.

The government of President Dilma Rousseff has limited some imports, offered cheap credit and slashed taxes on some industries to help exporters s truggling a weaker global economy.

Brazil has come under fire from key trade partner the United States for raising tariffs on 100 imports to protect local industries suffering from the domestic and world slowdown, a stronger local currency and high taxes.

The South American nation has fired back, complaining that a fresh round of U.S. monetary stimulus is keeping the dollar artificially low and flooding the country with cheap imports.