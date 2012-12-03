UPDATE 1-Brazil posts November trade deficit of $186 mln

* Market expected a surplus of $600 mln-poll
* Jan-Nov trade surplus down sharply from last year
BRASILIA Dec 3 Brazil posted an unexpected
trade deficit of $186 million in November, the
Trade Ministry said on Monday.
The result came way below expectations of a $600 million
surplus, according to the median forecast of 11 analysts
surveyed by Reuters.
The daily average of exports fell 6.0 percent in November
over the same period a year before, far outpacing the slowdown
in imports, which dipped 2.6 percent in the same period.
Exports of Brazilian ethanol, sugar and iron ore slumped in
November compared with October, although corn exports rose to
3.91 million tonnes from 3.66 million tonnes in October on
strong demand.
Weak global demand has dragged on the world's sixth-largest
economy over the past year. The government has intervened in
currency markets to prevent Brazil's currency, the real,
from strengthening, but that has not boosted exports so far.
Brazil's trade surplus from January through November fell
33.9 percent from the same period a year ago to $17.185 billion.