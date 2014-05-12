UPDATE 1-Brazil Treasury may lend $13.5 bln to BNDES this year -source

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
BRASILIA May 12 Brazil's Treasury is in talks to lend about 30 billion reais ($13.5 billion) to state-run development bank BNDES this year, a finance ministry source told Reuters on Monday.
Last year the Treasury transferred 39 billion reais to BNDES to bolster credit to large companies and exporters, and jump-start an economy that has slowed sharply since 2010.
Many economists said those capital transfers, which increased sharply after the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, have eroded public accounts and may threaten the sustainability of the country's debt.
President Dilma Rousseff has promised to gradually reduce loans to the BNDES and limit public spending. ($1 = 2.22 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by nSteve Orlofsky)
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.