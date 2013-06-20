版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 20日 星期四

Brazil's jobless rate stable at 5.8 percent in May

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 Brazil's jobless rate was stable at 5.8 percent in May, notching the same rate as in April, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The number was above the median forecast of 5.7 percent in a Reuters survey of 27 economists. The estimates ranged from 5.3 percent to 5.9 percent.
