Brazil's jobless rate stable at 5.8 percent in May

BRIEF-Firan technology group reports qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Firan Technology Group ("FTG") announces first quarter 2017 results
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 20 Brazil's jobless rate was stable at 5.8 percent in May, notching the same rate as in April, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
The number was above the median forecast of 5.7 percent in a Reuters survey of 27 economists. The estimates ranged from 5.3 percent to 5.9 percent.
* Firan Technology Group ("FTG") announces first quarter 2017 results
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces the successful refinancing of its senior notes
* Caesars Entertainment Corp- CEO Mark Frissora's 2016 total compensation $9.5 million versus $12.8 million in 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p9PSq3) Further company coverage: