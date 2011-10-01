Abril Educacao buys Maxiprint for $43 mln reais

* Distance learning company expands Brazil reach
* Maxiprint purchase follows Abril Educacao's July IPO
* Purchase follows Livemocha language stake in September
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 1 Abril Educacao
ABRE11.SA, a Brazilian education services company, has agreed
to buy Maxiprint Grafica e Editora, a childhood- and
adult-education content provider, for 43 million reais ($22.9
million), expanding its reach two months after an initial
public offering.
The purchase increases Sao Paulo-based Abril Educacao's
distance-learning coverage to 85,000 students in 343 schools
that use the Sistema Maxi system in Brazil, the company said on
Saturday in a filing with the CVM, Brazil's security and
exchange regulator.
In July, Abril Educacao raised $240 million in an IPO, part
of efforts to pay for expansion in a distance-learning market
estimated to be worth as much as $30 billion a year in Brazil.
[ID:nN1E783081]
Brazil's government, seeking to reduce years of poor
primary and technical education and prepare workers for an
economy expanding at its fastest rates in decades, is turning
more and more to Internet-based learning systems to reach
students throughout the country.
On Sept. 5, Abril Educacao Chief Executive Officer Manoel
Amorim said his company agreed to buy 5.9 percent of Livemocha,
a Seattle, Washington-based website that calls itself the
world's largest online language learning community. No price
for the purchase was given.
On Friday, Abril Educacao stock rose 0.96 percent to 19.94
reais, its highest-ever close.
Since it first traded July 26, Abril Educacao has gained
7.8 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP of the
Sao Paulo Stock Exchange has lost 11.8 percent in the same
period.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Eric Beech)