Brazil Senate chief urges Temer to approve student loans by decree

SAO PAULO Oct 6 Brazilian Senate President
Renan Calheiros sent a letter on Thursday to President Michel
Temer asking that he issue a presidential decree to free up
credits related to the Fies student loan program, according to a
Senate statement.
Disbursement of the Fies loans, which the government uses to
subsidize university education for poorer students, is part of a
bill sent to Congress that was not voted on as expected on
Wednesday due to lack of a quorum, the letter said.
Reuters reported that Brazil's Education Minister Mendonça
Filho asked lawmakers to approve the Fies credits as soon as
possible. Once approved by lawmakers, the government is expected
to release 702.5 million reais ($217.7 million) in Fies credits.
($1 = 3.2260 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano)