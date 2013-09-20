GP Investments exits Brazil's Estácio Participações

Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
SAO PAULO, Sept 20 GP Investments Ltd sold its remaining stake in Brazilian education company Estácio Participações SA, the private equity firm said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
GP Investimentos sold its remaining 22,064,215 Estácio shares on Thursday for 17.61 reais each through the fund GPCP IV. Net proceeds from the sale were $56.5 million.
Brazil's $11 billion-a-year education industry has grown at double-digit percentage rates in recent years as a tight job market demands a skilled labor force with technical knowledge, stronger analytical abilities and language proficiency.
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
* Co, Healthx collaborating to integrate co's shopping, enrollment and engagement solutions with Healthx's portal technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, April 11 Union representatives and executives from miner Southern Copper in Peru failed to reach an agreement to end an indefinite strike after a long meeting on Monday night, the union said on Tuesday.