GP Investments exits Brazil's Estácio Participações

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 GP Investments Ltd sold its remaining stake in Brazilian education company Estácio Participações SA, the private equity firm said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

GP Investimentos sold its remaining 22,064,215 Estácio shares on Thursday for 17.61 reais each through the fund GPCP IV. Net proceeds from the sale were $56.5 million.

Brazil's $11 billion-a-year education industry has grown at double-digit percentage rates in recent years as a tight job market demands a skilled labor force with technical knowledge, stronger analytical abilities and language proficiency.
