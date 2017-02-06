Brazil limits Fies student loan program to make it sustainable

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Feb 6 Brazil's Education Ministry has vowed to cut subsidies to a federal student loan program known as Fies as the government seeks to make it fiscally sustainable over the long run.
The government will reduce the ceiling for Fies loans to 30,000 reais ($9,635) per student per semester, down from 42,000 reais, Education Minister José Mendonça Bezerra Filho said in a statement with Mansueto de Almeida Junior, economics affairs secretary at the Finance Ministry. Other measures to reform the Fies program will be announced by end-March, the officials said. ($1 = 3.1137 reais) (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.