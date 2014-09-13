CORRECTED-Brazil's Silva, a lifelong environmentalist, courts big agriculture

(Corrects quotation in paragraph 21)
By Reese Ewing
SAO PAULO, Sept 12 Brazilian presidential
candidate Marina Silva, an icon of the green movement, is
cozying up to old adversaries in the sugar and ethanol industry
as she seeks to win over the powerful farm lobby ahead of next
month's election.
Since entering the race in mid-August, Silva has picked a
pro-agriculture congressman as her running mate, met repeatedly
with agribusiness leaders and campaigned in the farm belt, eager
to make allies in an industry that accounts for a quarter of
Brazil's economy.
Her message: conservation and big agriculture would thrive
side-by-side in a Silva government and she would roll back the
gasoline subsidies that President Dilma Rousseff has used to
contain inflation. The fuel price controls have gutted Brazil's
once-booming sugar cane ethanol industry.
Silva, who polls show is slightly ahead of Rousseff in an
expected runoff, has also pleased crowds in the farm belt by
reminding voters that she has dropped her opposition to
genetically modified crops, which have been crucial to Brazil's
rise in recent years as an agricultural power.
"There's this legend out there that I'm against genetically
modified crops. That's not true. I support a model in which GMO
and GMO-free crops co-exist," she said in a recent TV interview.
A few days later, on a campaign stop in the grains-rich
state of Rio Grande do Sul, she said: "I will support
agriculture on all levels" - a relief for producers who worry
she would favor smaller family farms over the large-scale
plantations that have come to dominate Brazil's countryside.
Silva's apparent embrace of big agriculture marks an
about-face for a lifelong environmentalist who ran for president
in 2010 on the Green Party ticket, and she runs the risk of
alienating some voters and allies in the green movement.
A former rubber-tapper and maid who grew up poor in the
Amazon state of Acre, Silva became a symbol of the global green
movement by devoting her life to environmental issues after the
murder of her mentor, union leader Chico Mendes, in 1988.
As environment minister between 2003 and 2008, she fought to
contain the expansion of Brazil's grain belt and cattle
ranching, helping to reduce the pace of Amazon deforestation by
more than half but also angering farmers, ranchers and loggers
in the region.
But to win the October election and form the political
alliances needed to steer Brazil out of its economic rut, the
center-left Silva needs agribusiness leaders and their
influential friends in Congress on her side.
So far, the strategy appears to be working. Though not
everyone in the farm belt is rallying around Silva, several big
names in agribusiness have spoken out in her favor.
Polls show her gaining support in the farm belt, giving her
a good chance of beating Rousseff in a runoff between the two.
"She seems to get the importance of bringing value to
agribusiness," said Plinio Nastari, a leading consultant in the
sugar and ethanol sector who hosted a recent dinner for Silva
with 47 agribusiness leaders.
OVERCOMING REJECTION
The sugar and ethanol industry, which has watched biofuels
lose market share under Rousseff's gasoline subsidies, was a
logical starting point for Silva. Her defense of sustainable
development is an easy fit with the renewable energy credentials
of the cane industry.
But her environmental advocacy often put her at odds over
the years with farm leaders, especially as Brazil aggressively
expanded its farmland and asserted itself as a major producer of
everything from soybeans and beef to sugar and coffee.
Her highest voter rejection rates still reside in the
agribusiness community, although that also means she stands to
gain votes if she can convince farmers that she's not their
enemy.
Roberto Rodrigues, a prominent farm leader who clashed with
Silva when he was agriculture minister under former President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has spoken more favorably of his
former adversary than Rousseff, Lula's hand-picked successor.
"Agribusiness is wary of her (Silva), but not me," Rodrigues
said recently.
Marcos Jank, an executive at Brazil's biggest poultry
exporter BRF who previously headed the country's
association of sugarcane producers, wrote in an op-ed piece:
"There is more common ground than divergence between the agendas
of modern agriculture and sustainable use of resources as
proposed by Marina Silva."
A growing number of local agricultural leaders now embrace
the tough conservation laws that Silva helped shape earlier in
her career, arguing that they help boost the appeal of Brazilian
exports in some foreign markets.
"Social and environmental concerns over Brazilian
agriculture go beyond mere luxury goods providers but has become
a concern for those segments that add value to raw materials,"
said Roberto Smeraldi, director at Amigos da Terra, a non-profit
group focused on sustainable development in the Amazon.
POLLING THE FARM
A poll this week showed Silva's efforts have given her a
5-point lead over Rousseff in the grain- and cattle-rich states
in central Brazil. Silva, who now represents the Brazilian
Socialist Party, also has a commanding lead in the southeast,
home to Brazil's sugar cane belt.
Her charm offensive, though, may not be enough to win over
everyone in agribusiness. Some in the grain belt question
whether Silva has truly evolved from her days as a hard-line
environmentalist.
Senator Blairo Maggi, whose family is one of the biggest
producers of soybeans in Brazil, said recently that Silva "will
be a disaster for our sector" if she is elected, and called her
"stubborn and deceptive."
Maggi is a former governor of Mato Grosso, a grain state on
the southern rim of the Amazon, where some of the highest rates
of deforestation occurred when Silva was environment minister.
To be sure, Rousseff still enjoys solid support in the farm
belt, especially in her adopted home state of Rio Grande do Sul.
She has given the farm sector the hope of better infrastructure
by auctioning off contracts to expand and pave key roads that
will improve farmers' access to sea ports and local markets.
But Silva hopes her promise of a free floating currency, in
contrast to Rousseff's policy of propping up the real to help
contain inflation, will attract votes from agricultural
exporters who benefit from a weaker exchange rate.
Silva's rapprochement with agriculture has generated some
unease among her environmentalist support base, though no one is
accusing her of selling out just yet.
She remains immensely popular back in home in Acre, a state
that has managed to preserve about 90 percent of its rainforest
in part thanks to Silva's efforts. But some cracks in that
support are starting to surface.
One former supporter, a daughter of Silva's late mentor
Chico Mendes, has declared her vote for Rousseff instead, saying
she doesn't think Silva would be able to "form the utopian
government" she is touting on the campaign trail.
(Editing by Todd Benson and Kieran Murray)