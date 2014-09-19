INSIGHT-Campaign donations highlight winners, losers in Brazil election

| BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Sept 19
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Brazil's financial
markets have rallied on the prospect of environmentalist Marina
Silva unseating President Dilma Rousseff in next month's
election, but political donations show plenty of companies may
be wary of a new administration.
Silva's market-friendly proposals promise relief for oil
giant Petrobras, ethanol mills and private banks. But
they could also cause headaches for a range of firms facing
tougher competition, higher borrowing costs and maybe even more
taxes, especially in the energy and auto industries.
Political fundraising reflects the split among potential
winners and losers, with the vast majority of donations going to
the incumbent - a reflection of powerful business interests
comfortable with the status quo that Rousseff represents.
The money pouring into Brazil's stock market has gone in the
opposite direction, driving up shares of companies that would
benefit from a Silva presidency and lifting the Bovespa index
as much as 11 percent when she first surged in polls.
"Right now in the investor community we're focused on just
getting Dilma Rousseff out of office, but once Silva is in power
it's a different ball game," said Aryam Vazquez, a senior
economist with the Oxford Economics investment consulting firm.
Rousseff has drawn the most campaign donations from
construction and agribusiness firms such as builder OAS and
meatpacker JBS. Big names in the finance and ethanol
industries such as Santander Brasil and Copersucar
have thrown their support behind Silva, according to campaign
finance data published this month by Brazil's electoral court.
Rousseff and the national committees of her Workers' Party
have collected more than 185 million reais ($79 million), or
about two thirds of political donations to the top three
presidential candidates. Silva's Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB)
has collected over 34 million reais at the national level.
Aecio Neves, the candidate favored by many investors, has
raised more than 71 million reais, mostly before Silva's surge
in polls. But he is running in distant third place and is
unlikely to make a runoff vote.
Most observers believe Silva will reduce the fundraising gap
as polls show her neck-and-neck with Rousseff in a likely runoff
vote.
But Rousseff's incumbent advantage will be hard to beat
among oil and gas suppliers, food and drink producers and the
big construction groups profiting from government-sponsored
infrastructure projects.
Developers and engineering companies have donated more than
130 million reais to Brazil's main presidential candidates, or
about 45 percent of all fundraising, and they have steered two
of every three reais to Rousseff.
The Odebrecht construction group has donated 4 million reais
to the incumbent, about four times its contributions to Silva's
campaign. Other builders were even more aggressive, such as OAS,
giving over 30 million reais to Rousseff, nearly six times its
backing for Silva.
Companies are allowed to donate up to 2 percent of revenues
to election campaigns, although several major graft scandals in
recent years have revealed undisclosed funding of illegal
political slush funds.
BETTING ON CHANGE
Rousseff's incumbent advantage breaks down in some sectors.
Among ethanol producers, for example, donations have been
evenly split between Rousseff and Silva, due to a hefty donation
of 1.75 million reais from Brazil's biggest sugar and ethanol
trader, Copersucar, to the environmentalist's campaign.
Copersucar has not donated to Rousseff.
The ethanol industry is betting Silva would let gas prices
rise and make good on a pledge to restore a gas tax wiped out by
Rousseff, thereby increasing the appeal of cheaper biofuels.
"Taxation of polluting fossil fuels opens room for renewable
fuels, which reduces emissions," said Elizabeth Farina,
president of sugar and ethanol industry group Unica. "Given the
environmental benefits, it absolutely makes sense as part of
Marina Silva's platform."
Shares of sugar and ethanol group São Martinho SA
have gained about 15 percent in a month as a strong Silva
candidacy raised hopes of higher gas prices.
The current fuel pricing policy has also saddled state-run
oil company Petrobras with deep losses and mounting debts, and
Silva's surge in the polls drove up Petrobras shares as much as
30 percent. The stock has shed about half those gains as polls
showed the race tightening.
But for domestic suppliers of Petrobras such as oil services
company Lupatech and steelmaker Usiminas,
a Silva government could loosen their hold on a captive market.
Her advisers criticize a policy pushing oil companies to buy
offshore platforms with an average of two thirds national
content, which some blame for driving up Petrobras' costs and
slowing its investments.
"Promoting local content is key to the Brazilian industry,
but it needs to take into account a gradual path of growth. You
cannot assign such a task to the national industry if it is
still unable to deliver," Walter Feldman, Silva's campaign
coordinator, told Reuters.
Global oil and gas suppliers from General Electric to
Siemens have invested heavily in Brazilian factories
to give them access to local contracts. Several local companies
have thrived because of the requirement.
"We like the national content program. It's allowed us to
build up our business and we will become more competitive over
time," said Arnaldo Calbucci, a vice president for Brazilian
shipbuilder and leaser Wilson Sons.
BALANCING THE BUDGET
Brazil faces tough choices on economic policy no matter who
wins the election. The next president will need to restore
fiscal discipline and reignite economic growth to avoid another
downgrade from credit rating agencies.
But Silva's plans to cut spending, roll back subsidized
credit for big companies and lower barriers to foreign
competition suggest a faster economic adjustment that could hurt
some companies benefiting from cheap loans and trade protections
under Rousseff's leftist government.
"Corporate Brazil knows the depth of the reforms needed, but
it will be a painful adjustment without a doubt," said Vazquez
of Oxford Economics.
Silva promises renewed fiscal discipline and her advisers
have talked about the need to slash up to 100 billion reais in
spending. However, analysts say commitments to poverty relief
programs could force a new administration to raise revenue by
rolling back recent tax breaks.
Economists led by former central bank director Mario
Mesquita at Banco Brasil Plural said a Silva administration
would probably restore the fuel tax and increase an industrial
tax on cars and furniture. Both measures would add about 20
billion reais in revenue next year, according to their
calculations.
At a campaign event this month, Rousseff decried political
rivals for "balancing their books on the backs of the people."
"We won't let that happen. That's why we don't support
higher gas prices and we don't support higher taxes," she said.
Rising taxes could hurt car sales in one of the world's top
five auto markets. Global carmakers from Volkswagen
to Ford are already suffering from a slowdown in the
Brazilian market, along with local auto part makers such as
Iochpe-Maxion and Autometal.
Silva's most prominent economic adviser, Eduardo Giannetti,
also criticizes current industrial policy for the dramatic
expansion of subsidized loans from state development bank BNDES
to many of Brazil's biggest companies.
Giannetti has said that industry should prepare to be
"weaned" off the current policy, which he blamed for distorting
credit markets and fueling inflation. He did not give details of
how Silva would make such an adjustment, adding that there were
no plans for a sudden, "traumatic" shock to credit markets.
INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
Still, a small interest rate increase may be in the cards.
Some analysts warn against raising the benchmark rate for BNDES
operations, known as the TJLP, as it could hurt much-needed
investment in infrastructure and deepen the current recession.
But other economists such as Morgan Stanley's Arthur
Carvalho see a TJLP hike next year, which could reduce the drag
on government accounts and help control inflation.
Companies as diverse as power generator Eneva,
electronics retailer B2W and truck maker Randon
would be among the biggest losers on Brazil's stock
market if the TJLP rate goes up, according to Morgan Stanley.
The bank's economists forecast earnings would drop by 11 percent
on average for every 100 basis points the rate rose.
Many unlisted companies would also be hurt, such as big
builders Odebrecht, Andrade Gutierrez and Camargo Correa.
Scaling back BNDES lending could open room for
non-government banks to pick up the slack. An opposition victory
would also end years of tense, often hostile, relations between
the Rousseff government and private banks. An index of Brazilian
lenders such as Itau Unibanco has climbed
about 10 percent since Silva's surge in the polls.
Banco Santander, which irked Rousseff by circulating a
client note saying her re-election would be bad for local asset
prices, donated 1.1 million reais to Silva's PSB party and
nothing to Rousseff so far.
That donation, like many others to the PSB, came before the
death of the party's first presidential candidate Eduardo Campos
in a plane crash last month. Silva, who was his running mate,
was thrust to the top of the ticket after his death.
Even as a vice-presidential candidate, Silva had an outsized
role in designing the PSB platform with Campos, and much of the
support he built with some businesses has transferred to her
candidacy, which has turned the election race on its head.
"I'm not declaring my vote, but Marina's election as
president of Brazil would be a natural evolution," Roberto
Setubal, chief executive of Itau Unibanco, told about 1,000
business leaders at the bank's anniversary concert this month.
($1 = 2.35 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira in Rio
de Janeiro; Editing by Todd Benson and Kieran Murray)