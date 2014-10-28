UPDATE 6-Rousseff pledges changes after narrow re-election win, markets fall

(Adds Rousseff comments on policy changes, corruption
crackdown)
By Brad Haynes and Paulo Prada
SAO PAULO Oct 27 President Dilma Rousseff
promised on Monday to make changes to her economic policies as
she sought to build bridges with business leaders after narrowly
winning re-election at the end of an acrimonious campaign.
Rousseff said in television interviews the changes would be
announced next month after broad discussions with industrial and
financial leaders, and that they would include reforming
Brazil's onerous tax system.
"I will try to make the changes and reforms that the country
needs," Rousseff said in an interview with TV Record. She also
said she will soon pick a new finance minister but did not go
into detail on the reforms or who she might choose.
Rousseff, 66, won a second term by a slim margin on Sunday,
overcoming dissatisfaction with a sluggish economy and poor
public services and dashing the hopes of investors who had bet
on her centrist pro-business challenger, Aecio Neves.
The victory, driven by strong support among Brazil's poor,
met with cold reality on Monday as Brazil's financial markets
tumbled.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 5 percent in
early trade and closed 2.72 percent lower while
the real currency ended at 2.52 per dollar, its weakest
level since April 2005. Both had already seen heavy losses in
recent sessions as Rousseff took a lead in polls.
Shares of state-run companies whose profits have suffered
under Rousseff plunged on Monday. That included a more than 12
percent drop for scandal-plagued oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, its biggest one-day decline in nearly six years.
Rousseff vowed "not leave a stone unturned" in getting to
the bottom of a corruption scandal at Petrobras, and punish
those found responsible.
She said confidence would return because Brazil's economy is
still attractive and has $376 billion in international reserves.
"We have to wait for markets to calm down and they will."
Finance Minister Guido Mantega, whose departure had already
been announced, also tried to beat back pessimism with promises
to control inflation and close a budget deficit, although he
added that the election showed popular approval for the
government's economic policies.
Despite the reassurances, many investors are skeptical that
Rousseff can pull off a swift economic recovery or make a major
shift toward business-friendly polices after four years of
interventionist measures that failed to spur growth or keep
public finances under control.
She now faces the challenge of delivering on campaign
promises to expand social benefits for the poor while balancing
a strained federal budget.
Fitch Ratings, which rates Brazil's debt two levels into
investment grade, said it will evaluate Rousseff's ability to
revive growth and "address some of the macroeconomic imbalances
that have emerged."
Investors hope a more market-friendly finance minister can
help restore fiscal discipline, bring transparency to the
federal budget and better engage with business leaders.
Some believe that Rousseff will be forced by economic
realities to soften some of her policies, but she also faces
pressure from her own ruling party to choose a finance minister
who if not from the party, is aligned with its thinking.
"What's essential is that the general lines of economic
policy, as they have been practiced, are maintained," Rui
Falcao, the Workers' Party president, told reporters.
'BE A BETTER PRESIDENT'
Rousseff won the runoff election with 51.6 percent support
against 48.4 percent for Neves and, in a nod to the strong
opposition vote, told supporters that she would make changes. "I
want to be a much better president than I have been until now."
Her victory came thanks to gains against inequality and
poverty since the Workers' Party first came to power in 2003.
Using the fruits of a commodity-fueled economic boom in the
last decade, Brazil's government expanded welfare programs that
helped lift more than 40 million people from poverty despite the
current economic woes.
The "Brazilian model" won widespread praise and Rousseff's
victory, however narrow, was an important boost for the left in
Latin America.
It also means there will be no dramatic improvement in ties
with the United States, hit in recent years by trade disputes
and U.S. government spying programs that infuriated Rousseff.
About 40 percent of Brazil's 200 million people live in
households earning less than $700 a month, and it was their
overwhelming support that gave Rousseff victory.
Rousseff also plans to push for political reform that she
says will reduce corporate influence in campaign finance and
restore faith in Brazil's messy multi-party politics.
But she may have a tough time with any far-reaching reforms
after her coalition lost seats in both houses of Congress.
"Such a tight result reduces her capacity to radicalize
policies," said Alberto Bernal, a Miami-based economist with
Bulltick Capital Markets. "Pretty much half of the country is
against what she has been doing."
The sluggish economy will also make Rousseff's second term
tougher, straining a government model accustomed to high tax
revenues to finance social programs and subsidized credit for
companies and consumers.
Brazil's economy, after growing by as much as 7.5 percent
the year before she took office, is on track to expand less than
1 percent this year. Prior efforts to gun growth, largely
through tax breaks and other subsidies for select industries,
have largely fallen flat.
Inflation, long a problem in a country with a history of
runaway prices, is now hovering above the government's tolerance
ceiling of 6.5 percent.
Economists say Rousseff must pursue long-pending tax and
labor reforms in order to increase productivity. Few believe
there will be major changes, however.
"After a brilliantly executed re-election campaign, Rousseff
will need brilliantly executed economic policy to get Brazil
moving again anytime soon," wrote Citi analysts Stephen Graham
and Fernando Siqueira in a note to clients. "The prospects of
that we believe are low."
(Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle, Jeferson Ribeiro,
Walter Brandimarte, and Alexandre Caverni.; Editing by Todd
Benson and Kieran Murray)