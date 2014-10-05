UPDATE 4-Brazilians voting in nail-biter election for president

(Adds Lula comment on Neves, details on voting machines)
By Paulo Prada and Caroline Stauffer
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Oct 5 Voters across
Brazil cast ballots on Sunday in an unpredictable election that
will decide whether Latin America's largest economy adopts a
more free-market approach after 12 years of leftist Workers'
Party rule.
As President Dilma Rousseff seeks a second term, voters are
weighing whether progress rescuing millions from poverty is
enough to reject challenges from a popular environmentalist and
a pro-business social democrat. Both her opponents promise to
jump-start the economy after four years of lackluster growth.
Polls show Rousseff as the frontrunner in a race that is
likely to go to a runoff on Oct. 26, following one of the most
competitive campaigns since Brazil returned to democracy in
1985. The death of one candidate, the unexpected surge of
another and Rousseff's fierce efforts to claw back into the lead
have contributed to a nail-biter election as uncertain as the
course of the country itself.
Rousseff's main rivals are Marina Silva, a hero of the
global conservation movement and ruling party defector now with
the Brazilian Socialist Party, and Aecio Neves, a senator and
former state governor from the centrist party that laid the
groundwork for Brazil's economic boom over the last decade.
The two opposition candidates, in a last-minute sprint for
runner-up, promise to return to the market-friendly economic
policies that critics say Rousseff abandoned, especially strict
budget and inflation targets. They also vow to restore order to
big, state-run banks and companies that have been subject to
political intervention and corruption scandals.
"There are two views of what this election is about. Some
are more worried about the economy and others are more worried
about social welfare," Diego Brigido, a 29-year-old engineer,
said after casting his ballot in Rio de Janeiro. "I'm more
worried about the economy."
Three polls on Saturday showed Neves, who trailed Silva for
weeks, may have built up enough momentum in the final days to
advance to a runoff against Rousseff.
Senior members of the Workers' Party and Neves' Brazilian
Social Democracy Party, the only two parties to govern Brazil
since 1994, said on Sunday they expected Neves to face Rousseff
in a second round.
"I think it will be Aecio in the runoff," said former
president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Rousseff's predecessor and
political mentor. "When there are two major political forces you
can't invent a candidacy at the last minute."
Rousseff, wearing her party's signature red, voted shortly
after polls opened in the southern city of Porto Alegre, where
she lived and rose in the state bureaucracy in the 1990s. Silva
voted in the Amazon state of Acre, where she was born into a
family of poor rubber tappers, while Neves cast his ballot in
Belo Horizonte, the capital of the southeastern state he
governed before serving in the Senate.
RULING PARTY SUPPORT
Rousseff counts on a bedrock of support among the working
class, thanks to generous social welfare programs expanded
during the two terms of her hugely popular predecessor.
"What's at stake is continuity," said Ana Augusta de
Medeiros, a 71-year-old voter in Rio who praised the ruling
party's efforts to fight poverty. "I hope they will continue
working on behalf of the poor."
Even after mass protests a year ago, driven by anger over
corruption and poor public services, Rousseff remains the
favorite, helped by a barrage of negative campaigning that
eroded an early lead by Silva and low unemployment defying the
economic slowdown.
Rousseff might even eke out a first-round victory, although
no poll has shown her clearing the 50 percent support needed to
win the election outright on Sunday. The numbers for a runoff
are tighter, but also give Rousseff an edge.
During Brazil's boom under Lula, fueled by soaring commodity
exports to China, the economy grew by an average of more than 4
percent a year, lifting more than 30 million people from
poverty. Now the economy, which dipped into recession last
quarter, is on track to grow less than 2 percent a year by the
end of Rousseff's term in December.
The slowing economy and a desire among many for new
leadership have fueled the support for Rousseff's rivals.
"Dilma already tried. The things that she promised she did
not complete," said Rosilene Silva de Jesus, 29, who voted for
Silva in Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city and financial capital.
More than 140 million people are registered to vote in
Brazil, where everyone between the ages of 18 and 70 is required
to cast a ballot. Voting is computerized, meaning results are
expected just a few hours after polls close in western states,
though problems with biometric identification at voting machines
in the federal district could delay the end of voting there.
Because of the tight race, campaigning has been noisier than
usual in a country where the electoral process at times feels
more like a carnival.
Candidates employ armies of pamphleteers and flag-wavers at
street corners, while campaign jingles, often composed by
celebrity musicians, blast from sound cars and televisions.
This year's frenzy was disrupted in August, when Eduardo
Campos, the original Socialist Party candidate for president,
died in a plane crash. After a week of mourning, the race was
upended when Silva, who had been his running mate, took his
place and soared in the polls.
(Additional reporting by Marta Nogueira, Anna Flavia Rochas and
Felipe Pontes; Editing by Todd Benson, Frances Kerry and Chizu
Nomiyama)