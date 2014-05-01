Return of Lula as Brazil's president unlikely, but possible

| BRASILIA
BRASILIA May 1 It's the catch phrase of the
moment in Brazil's capital, seen on posters and even a few
bumper stickers: "Come back, Lula."
As President Dilma Rousseff sags in polls ahead of this
October's election, there are growing calls for her popular
predecessor and mentor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to take her
place as the Workers' Party candidate.
Lula, who presided over an economic boom as president from
2003 to 2010, remains Brazil's most popular politician by far.
His legendary schmoozing ability and pragmatic policies are a
source of nostalgia among many investors and others frustrated
with Rousseff's more hermetic personal style and heavy hand in
the economy, which has sputtered on her watch.
The clamor for the 68-year-old former metalworker's return
has gained support in Congress, including among members of
Rousseff's own coalition.
Twenty legislators from the mid-sized Republic Party signed
a manifesto this week saying that Lula's leadership was
necessary "at this time of crisis in Brazil and abroad."
Party whip Bernardo Vasconcellos hung a photo of Lula in the
party's office and told reporters: "It's not that we don't want
(Rousseff); We want Lula."
Sources close to both leaders told Reuters that, despite the
groundswell, Rousseff is almost certain to be the Workers' Party
candidate this year, although they declined to totally rule out
Lula's return.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, they attributed the
"Come back, Lula" movement to natural pre-election jitters and
jockeying by parties seeking favors ahead of the election.
Despite her recent slide in polls, Rousseff retains a lead
of about 15 percentage points over her nearest rival in opinion
polls and remains very popular among Brazil's poor.
Lula has repeatedly declared in public that he will not run,
and will support Rousseff.
Nevertheless, when asked if there was any scenario under
which Rousseff would step aside as a candidate in October, one
source replied: "Only if there's a catastrophe."
That source declined to elaborate. But government officials
have worried about several potential problems before the
election, including a further downturn in the economy; an
embarrassing logistical meltdown during the World Cup in June
and July; or widespread, violent street protests during the
soccer tournament, similar to a series of demonstrations that
rocked the country last year.
A congressional inquiry into alleged mismanagement at
Petroleo Brasileiro SA could also bring
complications, since Rousseff was the state-run oil company's
chairwoman before becoming president.
The Workers' Party is expected to formally launch Rousseff's
candidacy at a party convention in June. Under Brazilian
electoral law, however, the party could switch candidates until
about three weeks before the Oct. 5 vote.
Jose Chrispiniano, Lula's spokesman, said via e-mail: "In
the 2014 elections, Lula will not be a candidate. He will be an
electoral sponsor of President Dilma Rousseff."
LULA'S LEGACY
Given Brazil's recent history, a renewed clamor for Lula was
probably inevitable.
Helped by high prices for its commodities and a boom in
consumer credit, Brazil's economy grew a torrid 7.5 percent in
2010, Lula's final year in office. Overall, during his
presidency, some 30 million people were pulled out of poverty.
Those triumphs allowed Lula to leave office with approval
ratings upward of 80 percent. Prevented by law from running for
a third consecutive term, he convinced voters to elect Rousseff,
a lifelong civil servant who was his chief of staff but had
never run for public office before.
Almost as soon as Rousseff took office, Brazil's economy
slowed dramatically. Some economists blamed Lula, saying that by
gunning the economy's engines with cheap loans from state banks,
he left an unpleasant cleanup for his successor.
Others blame softer demand for commodities from China, and
Rousseff's habit of intervening in the private sector more than
Lula did. She has alternately raised and cut taxes and
engineered drops in interest rates and electricity prices in a
mostly fruitless effort to get the economy going again.
With each recent poll showing declines in Rousseff's
support, financial markets have gone up as many investors hope
that one of her rivals - or Lula - will succeed her.
The clamor grew so loud this week that even Rousseff was
compelled to publicly address it.
"Nothing can separate me from him," she told reporters. "I
know of his loyalty to me, and he knows of my loyalty to him."
"I'd like it if, when I'm a candidate, I had support from my
base," she said in a separate radio interview Wednesday. "But,
even without that support, we're still going to go forward."
Most political analysts still believe that Rousseff will be
the candidate, and see her as the clear favorite to win. They
say that switching candidates so late would taint the sense of
inevitable victory that still prevails among many voters.
Lula's own viability as a candidate is uncertain, in part
because of health concerns. He has recovered from throat cancer
diagnosed in 2011, doctors say, but he spent the night in a
hospital just last week because of an inner ear infection.
Rousseff, too, is a cancer survivor, and some analysts have
speculated that any turn for the worse in her own health could
be another scenario that would warrant Lula's return.
Still, Lula realizes that a third term could damage his
legacy, sources close to him have said. They add that, if he
were to run again, he's more likely to do so in 2018.
Andre Cesar, a political analyst, said that if Rousseff's
support drops below 30 percent in polls in coming weeks, the
party would likely consider Lula as an option.
A poll released this week showed Rousseff with 37 percent
support, down from 44 percent in February. Her more centrist
opponents, Senator Aecio Neves and former governor Eduardo
Campos, had 22 percent and 12 percent support, respectively.
The rest of the vote was split among undecided voters and
those who said they would spoil their ballot in protest.
