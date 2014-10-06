RPT-NEWSMAKER-Brazil's Neves rides calm, pro-business message into election runoff

(Repeats story from Sunday with no changes)
By Caroline Stauffer
SAO PAULO Oct 5 In Brazil's most unpredictable
election in decades, it was the candidate with the old-school
family pedigree and a calm, presidential air who turned the race
upside down with a dramatic late surge.
Stuck in third place and all but written off just a week
ago, Senator Aecio Neves, 54, comfortably grabbed second place
in the first round of voting on Sunday and will face President
Dilma Rousseff in a runoff on Oct. 26.
He now has three weeks to convince voters who backed the
candidates eliminated on Sunday that his brand of austere,
pro-business policies are the best bet to lift Brazil from
three-plus years of economic stagnation.
Neves' image as an insider from the biggest opposition
force, the centrist Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), was
a problem throughout much of the campaign.
Voters looking for change after four years of Rousseff's
leftist rule threw their support behind a more novel candidate
who promised a break with politics as usual - environmentalist
Marina Silva.
But when attack ads and Silva's own unpredictable behavior
hit her campaign, opposition voters went running back into the
reassuring arms of Neves.
He won almost 34 percent of the vote on Sunday. He trailed
Rousseff by around 8 percentage points so she is a slight
favorite to win the runoff.
But recent polls showed that more than half of Silva's
supporters would back Neves in the runoff, while only a quarter
were leaning toward Rousseff and the rest were undecided or said
they would spoil their ballots in protest. Silva had around 21
percent support in Sunday's election.
Neves started his political career at age 21 as an aide to
his grandfather. Tancredo Neves was set to become president in
1985 as Brazil emerged from a dictatorship, but died of an
infection before taking the oath of office.
He remains a popular figure. Aecio Neves still mentions him
regularly and posted a photo of him on Facebook the night before
the election.
Those deep political roots could still work against Neves.
Both he and the PSDB, which last governed Brazil from 1995 to
2002, are widely perceived as elitist - a problem in a country
where more than half of voters live in households earning less
than $1,000 a month.
But for now, his broad party support and reputation as a
skilled builder of coalitions have convinced many Brazilians
that he is qualified to lead a continent-sized nation of 200
million people.
"Mine will be a government of predictability, because that
will be essential for the market and investors to again be
partners in our national development," Neves said on Saturday.
TIGHT GRIP ON FINANCES
A four-term congressman and two-term state governor before
he entered the Senate in 2010, Neves' most notable
accomplishment is implementing a policy known as "management
shock" in Minas Gerais, Brazil's second most populated state.
By slashing some public salaries, taking a pay cut himself
and cutting the number of government departments, Neves
eliminated the state's deficit.
He says that paved the way for more investment and a World
Bank loan that funded rural anti-poverty programs that are more
often associated with Rousseff's party.
The same "tested and approved" measures are now needed at
the federal level, Neves says, with Brazil on track to miss a
key fiscal savings target this year.
To help restore Brazil's financial credibility and
jump-start growth if he is elected, Neves has tapped Arminio
Fraga, an investment fund manager and former central bank
president who is well known on Wall Street, to be his finance
minister.
"We need to renew our vows of fiscal responsibility," Fraga
told Reuters recently.
Fraga has also pledged to pursue a more open trade policy
and increase Brazil's investment rate to 24 percent of gross
domestic product from around 18 percent now, primarily by
improving ties with the private sector.
Even at Silva's peak, Neves remained the preferred candidate
of most investors in Sao Paulo and on Wall Street, who point to
his proven track record.
He opted not to change his campaign message, and instead
waited for enthusiasm for Silva to fizzle.
As ballooning debt and a kickback scandal at Brazil's
state-run oil company Petrobras became a campaign
focus, Neves' supporters pointed to the performance of Minas
Gerais' state-controlled power utility Cemig.
Cemig tripled in value and acquired Rio de Janeiro's power
company Light when Neves was governor, thanks to management by
"serious career professionals," adviser Danilo de Castro said.
Going forward, Rousseff's campaign will almost certainly
portray Neves as a spoiled playboy who has no affinity for the
poor. Though he left office with approval ratings near 90
percent in Minas Gerais, not everyone was happy.
The state teacher's union fiercely contests Neves' claims of
educational advancement, saying budget cuts left too little
money for school infrastructure and student lunch programs.
Others say he conveniently rebuilt the state government
headquarters across the street from an airport to ease his
frequent personal trips to Rio while bureaucrats were forced to
commute through heavy traffic.
Neves' past personal life is another potential area of
vulnerability. During the campaign he has had to explain his
refusal to take a breathalyzer test in 2011 and deny widespread
rumors that he used drugs in the past.
Supporters say his life has taken a more domestic turn since
he married a former model 20 years his junior last year. She
gave birth to twins in June.
"At no time has his personal life ever compromised his
public life," Congressman Narcio Rodrigues, a long-time friend,
told Reuters.
