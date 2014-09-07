Petrobras scandal shakes up Brazil presidential race

| RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 7
Brazil's October
presidential race has been shaken up by a corruption scandal
allegedly involving state-run oil firm Petrobras and dozens of
lawmakers, with both leading candidates forced onto the
defensive after colleagues were implicated.
Media reported on Friday night that a jailed former
Petrobras director had named dozens of politicians
who allegedly received kickbacks off the company's contracts.
The revelations are a headache for President Dilma Rousseff,
undermining her reputation for zero tolerance on corruption just
as she is slipping in the polls ahead of the Oct. 5 election.
It could also hamper opposition candidate Marina Silva.
But the scandal has given third-placed Aecio Neves a fresh
rallying call as he tries to claw himself back into the race.
He is already on the offensive, branding the scandal
"mensalao 2" in reference to the "mensalao" vote-buying scheme
in Congress that tainted former president Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva while he was in office.
On Saturday, the magazine Veja printed the names of those
implicated in the scandal. Among them were former governor and
presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who died in a plane crash
last month; minister for energy and mines Edison Lobão;
president of Congress' lower house Henrique Eduardo Alves; and
Senate president Renan Calheiros.
Those allegedly involved in the scheme were said to have
received a 3 percent kickback off the oil firm's contracts with
third parties between 2004 and 2012. The money swapped hands in
order to maintain political support between parties, Veja said.
The names were given by Paulo Roberto Costa, former head of
Petrobras' refining and supply unit, arrested in March as part
of a police investigation into money laundering.
Rousseff has always stressed her credentials as a
no-nonsense manager, with development of Brazil's oil riches an
important part of that image.
She spoke to reporters in Sao Paulo on Saturday.
"I assure you I will take the necessary action. But I will
not act based on speculation, I want the details," she said.
Expectations that the scandal would further boost opposition
candidate Marina Silva are countered by the alleged involvement
of Campos in the scheme.
Silva - Campos' deputy before he died in a plane crash - has
spent her life campaigning against precisely the type of
corruption outlined in the media reports.
Support for Silva has surged in polls in recent weeks, and
she is now seen winning a second round runoff, helped by a mix
of national grief over Campos' death and her promise of a new
type of principled politics.
A statement from the president of the late Campos' PSB
party, Roberto Amaral, described the allegations as a "perverse
scheme" to tarnish Campos' image. "There is no charge here
worthy of honest consideration. There is only malice."
The one mainstream candidate not directly implicated in the
scandal, Aecio Neves - currently running third in the polls -
was quick to go on the offensive.
"Brazil woke up confused this morning to one of the worst
allegations of corruption in our recent history," Neves said in
a video posted on the internet.
Alves, the head of congress, issued a statement denying
receiving funds from Costa. Press aides for Lobão and Renan said
they had no position yet on the issue, while officials at
Petrobras were not immediately available for comment.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)