CORRECTED-Brazil ruling party struggles in big cities in municipal vote

(Corrects title of Campos in 16th paragraph)
* Workers' Party candidate headed to runoff in Sao Paulo
* Rival socialists gain ground in northeast
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, Oct 7 Brazil's ruling Workers' Party
clinched a runoff for the mayorship of the country's biggest
city on Sunday in municipal elections marked by fraying
relationships with coalition parties crucial to its grip on
federal power since 2003.
Fernando Haddad, the left-leaning party's candidate, dodged
defeat in Sao Paulo after trailing a popular evangelical
candidate and a veteran centrist in most of the polls before the
vote.
Haddad was hand-picked to be a candidate by former President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and received support from current
President Dilma Rousseff, as their party, known by its
Portuguese initials as the PT, seeks to begin transferring power
to a younger generation of leaders.
The 49-year-old former education minister will now face Jose
Serra, a centrist former minister and presidential candidate, in
a runoff in three weeks.
The mayorship of Sao Paulo, like the top office in other big
Brazilian cities, is considered a launching pad for national
office. Top municipal offices are also lynchpins of regional
power in a country, Latin America's biggest, where democracy is
marked by noisy and constant multiparty negotiations.
Sunday's elections, for mayors and local council members in
5,500 cities across Brazil, took place with the backdrop of a
historic corruption trial involving former aides to Lula, who is
still considered Brazil's most popular politician.
Voters also cast their ballots amid the most sluggish
economy in once-booming Brazil since the PT came to dominate its
political landscape.
Brazil's Supreme Court is expected to convict Lula's former
chief of staff, Jose Dirceu, this week for running a vote-buying
scheme that used public funds to shore up support for the PT-led
coalition in the first two years of Lula's 2003-2010 presidency.
Opposition politicians wielded the scandal around the
"mensalao," or big monthly payment, against PT candidates
throughout the campaign.
One party leader, Governor Tarso Genro of Rio Grande do Sul
state, called the trial a "political lynching" of the PT by
Brazilian media, which covered the trial constantly. Genro said
it had no impact on local election results.
COALITION FRICTIONS
After 12 years in power, the PT's governing coalition is
having disagreements with allied parties that are fielding their
own candidates in many cities. The tensions with long-standing
allies made it harder to clinch cities like Sao Paulo and
producing cliffhangers of several races.
The PT only won one mayoral race in a state capital
outright, in the south central city of Goiania. In 10 of
Brazil's 26 state capitals, the election of mayor will be
decided in runoffs.
In Salvador, Brazil's third-largest city and the capital of
Bahia state, its candidate, Nelson Pelegrino, appeared headed
for a runoff against Antonio Carlos Magalhaes Neto of the
conservative DEM party.
Many of the new tensions played out in the country's
northeast, where strong economic growth over the past decade has
energized cities previously considered political backwaters.
The center-left Brazilian Socialist party (PSB) won the
mayor's race in Recife, defeating a PT senator, after the two
parties fell out over who should run. The two coalition allies
also fielded rival candidates for mayor in Fortaleza who will go
head to head in a second round vote on Oct 28.
The PSB's strong showing in northern Brazil has increased
speculation that its leader, Pernambuco Governor Eduardo Campos,
could run for president in 2018 or possibly challenge an
expected Rousseff re-election bid in 2014.
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city and a city
rapidly preparing for the 2016 Olympic Games, re-elected Mayor
Eduardo Paes of the PMDB party, a member of Rousseff's governing
coalition.
About 140 million Brazilians voted in the first election
under a new "clean record" law aimed at rooting out corruption
by barring from elected office anyone convicted of murder,
sexual assault, fraud, money-laundering or drug trafficking.
(Editing by Paulo Prada and Philip Barbara)