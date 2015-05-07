版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 23:15 BJT

Former CCEE head to be named senior Brazilian energy official -sources

BRASILIA May 7 The former president of Brazilian electricity clearinghouse CCEE, Luiz Eduardo Barata, should soon be named as executive secretary of the mining and energy ministry, two government officials told Reuters on Thursday.

Barata, who was central to securing emergency loans for power companies in a recent industry crisis, replaces Marcio Zimmermann, who is taking over the Eletrosul subsidiary of state-controlled power holding company Eletrobras. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy)
