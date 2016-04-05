版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 5日 星期二 23:37 BJT

Brazil electricity distributors see losses due to over supply -Abradee

SAO PAULO, April 5 Brazilian electricity distributors said they have over contracted power supplies from generators that could represent big financial losses for them, as the deepening recession eats away at demand for energy in Latin America's largest economy.

Abradee, the association that represents the electricity distribution sector in Brazil, said on Tuesday the excess supply of electric energy could undermine demand for future energy from generation projects to be sold in auction scheduled for April 29. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Reese Ewing)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐