Brazil's Eletronuclear CEO steps down amid scandal, probe

SAO PAULO Aug 5 State power utility Centrais
Elétricas Brasileiras SA said on Wednesday that the
chief executive officer of its nuclear power unit, Othon Luiz
Pinheiro da Silva, stepped down days after being detained over
accusations that he has been involved in a corruption scandal.
Pinheiro da Silva had asked the utility, known as
Eletrobras, for a leave of absence from the post of CEO of
Eletronuclear before being jailed. Pedro José Diniz de
Figueiredo, currently chief operating officer at Eletronuclear,
will replace Pinheiro da Silva on an acting basis.
