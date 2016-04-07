Brazil's Eletrobras approves 1 bln real capital injection by government

BRASILIA, April 7 Brazil's state-run electricity holding Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, commonly known as Eletrobras, said on Thursday its board had approved a 1-billion-real capital injection ($275 million) to be made by the government.

Eletrobras said in a statement the injection would help fund capital spending plans for this year.

($1 = 3.6393 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter)