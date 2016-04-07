Brazil's Eletrobras approves 1 bln real capital injection by government

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
BRASILIA, April 7 Brazil's state-run electricity holding Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, commonly known as Eletrobras, said on Thursday its board had approved a 1-billion-real capital injection ($275 million) to be made by the government.
Eletrobras said in a statement the injection would help fund capital spending plans for this year.
($1 = 3.6393 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.