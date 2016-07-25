Eletrobras unit sells Nicaragua utility stake for $44.2 mln

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 25 A unit of Brazil's state-led utility holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA sold its stake in a Nicaraguan hydroelectric project for $44.2 million, Eletrobras, as the parent company is known, said in a statement on Monday.
Centrales Hidrelectricas de Nicaragua, 50 percent owned by Eletrobras, sold the stake in the 253 megawatt Tumarin project to Nicaraguan utilities state-owned Empresa Nicaraguense de Electricidad and Distribuidora de Electricidad del Norte SA, Eletrobras said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.