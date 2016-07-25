版本:
Eletrobras unit sells Nicaragua utility stake for $44.2 mln

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 25 A unit of Brazil's state-led utility holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA sold its stake in a Nicaraguan hydroelectric project for $44.2 million, Eletrobras, as the parent company is known, said in a statement on Monday.

Centrales Hidrelectricas de Nicaragua, 50 percent owned by Eletrobras, sold the stake in the 253 megawatt Tumarin project to Nicaraguan utilities state-owned Empresa Nicaraguense de Electricidad and Distribuidora de Electricidad del Norte SA, Eletrobras said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

